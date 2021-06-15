Yoghurt bark: the viral summer snack recipe that Joe Wicks loves

Yoghurt bark is everywhere at the moment; the #yoghurtbark hashtag has over six million views on TikTok and when Joe Wicks posted his take on the recipe on Instagram it got over 36,000 likes. The beauty of the bark lies in its simplicity; just a layer of yoghurt and a sprinkling of fruit, nuts and seeds popped in the freezer makes for a heatwave friendly healthy snack. Joe Wicks jumped on the trend, calling it "one of my favourite summer snack ideas" on Instagram. He made his yoghurt bark with greek yoghurt, honey, a squeeze of lime, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and pecans. "This fruit and nut frozen yoghurt bark is so good," he wrote. Joe's celeb followers are fans of the snack too; presenter Frankie Bridge posted the heart eyes emoji and former One Show presenter Matt Baker commented "giving this a go, thanks Joe!"

Personal trainer Carly Rowena shared her take own yoghurt bark too, claiming she's been making it for years. "By far one of the easiest and tastiest snacks in our house!" she wrote on Instagram. Carly added a drizzle of chocolate along with blueberries, strawberries and seeds to hers for extra sweetness and crunch.

Is yoghurt bark actually healthy? Depending on what you put in it, it can be. We spoke to registered nutritionist Hannah Alderson for her thoughts on whether yoghurt bark is good for us. "Yoghurt bark can be a healthy snack if it's created in the right proportions; ask yourself with any snack, where's the protein and where's the fat?" By having both of these elements we avoid a blood sugar spike which can result in energy dips and sweet cravings, she explains. "You need to select a really good yoghurt; avoid flavoured yoghurt and go for full-fat Greek yoghurt or full fat kerned yoghurt because it has more protein in it," Hannah says. If you're vegan and using coconut yoghurt, Hannah suggests adding in a vegan protein powder so you're getting your protein. She also recommends a sprinkling of nuts and seeds to boost protein and fat levels. Joe Wicks adds honey to his yoghurt bark, which Hannah advises against. "I wouldn't put honey in it because even if it's organic, honey is sugar. Try to get the sweetness from the berries you add. Strawberries, raspberries and blueberries are good options because they're high in antioxidants, low in sugar but give lots of sweetness." In summary? "Yoghurt bark has the potential to be a fantastic snack as you make it from scratch and you know what you’ve put in it, and because it’s based around yoghurt which is protein." Yoghurt bark recipes to try The nut butter one Sports nutritionist Selma adds peanut nut butter to her yoghurt bark but otherwise keeps it simple with natural yoghurt and raspberries.

The pomegranate one Mindfulness expert Hannah Weir has one of the most soothing TikTok accounts out there, full of self care tips and she keeps her yoghurt bark pared back with just yoghurt and berries.