This warming pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup will see you through the dark autumn evenings

In her latest e-book, cook, model and mum-of-three Karen Koramshai shares her wisdom on staying well in autumn, as the nights start to draw in. She touches on nutrition, meditation and immunity as well as talking us through some of her favourite seasonal recipes.

"I’m a big fan of eating seasonally, so my recipes often reflect that," she writes. "Your body really responds well when it is in tune with the environment, and fresh seasonal foods give you optimum nutrients.

"As the daylight hours shorten and we naturally feel more tired, it’s essential to eat foods that give us a boost. I try to avoid sluggish, comfort foods as much as possible and aim to eat fresh, seasonal and nutritious dishes. Foods that reflect the season are most beneficial to our bodies."

Here she shares her recipe for a warming pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup

Vegan pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup recipe

Serves two to four

"Even on a dark autumn day, this is like sunshine in a bowl and never fails to make me feel happy," Karen says. "It’s creamy but dairy-free and the turmeric not only turns it a wonderful sunny yellow but also gives you a powerful shot of anti-inflammatories."

Ingredients

400 grams peeled and chopped pumpkin or butternut squash

½ an onion peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic

2cm piece of ginger peeled and chopped

2 cm piece fresh turmeric peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can organic coconut milk

200 ml vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and fry the onion, ginger, turmeric and garlic until soft but not brown.

2. Add the vegetable stock and coconut milk and bring to a simmer.

3. Add the pumpkin and cook for 25 minutes.

4. Place into a blender and blend until smooth. Divide between warmed soup bowls

Recipe provided by Karen Koramshai