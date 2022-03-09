This warming pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup will see you through the dark autumn evenings

9 October 2021
karen-koramshai-pumpkin-turmeric-and-coconut-soup

Plus it's vegan and super easy to make!

In her latest e-book,  cook, model and mum-of-three Karen Koramshai shares her wisdom on staying well in autumn, as the nights start to draw in. She touches on nutrition, meditation and immunity as well as talking us through some of her favourite seasonal recipes.

"I’m a big fan of eating seasonally, so my recipes often reflect that," she writes. "Your body really responds well when it is in tune with the environment, and fresh seasonal foods give you optimum nutrients.

"As the daylight hours shorten and we naturally feel more tired, it’s essential to eat foods that give us a boost. I try to avoid sluggish, comfort foods as much as possible and aim to eat fresh, seasonal and nutritious dishes. Foods that reflect the season are most beneficial to our bodies."

Here she shares her recipe for a warming pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup

Vegan pumpkin, turmeric and coconut soup recipe

Serves two to four

"Even on a dark autumn day, this is like sunshine in a bowl and never fails to make me feel happy," Karen says. "It’s creamy but dairy-free and the turmeric not only turns it a wonderful sunny yellow but also gives you a powerful shot of anti-inflammatories."

Ingredients

400 grams peeled and chopped pumpkin or butternut squash
½ an onion peeled and chopped
2 cloves garlic
2cm piece of ginger peeled and chopped
2 cm piece fresh turmeric peeled and chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 can organic coconut milk
200 ml vegetable stock
Salt and pepper

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and fry the onion, ginger, turmeric and garlic until soft but not brown.

2. Add the vegetable stock and coconut milk and bring to a simmer.

3. Add the pumpkin and cook for 25 minutes.

4. Place into a blender and blend until smooth. Divide between warmed soup bowls

Recipe provided by Karen Koramshai 


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More