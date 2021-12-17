TikTok's best Christmas baking videos for a festive taste sensation

TikTok has been a constant source of kitchen inspiration for us this year, from baked oats for breakfast to yoghurt bark as a cooling snack (who remembers the heat wave?), so it makes sense that we see the year out with all the best TikTok Christmas baking recipes – we all need something to keep us busy while we're isolating, right? Oreo polar bear biscuits Oreos are fairly delicious at the best of times, and even better once dipped in white chocolate and turned into adorable polar bears. These are fairly simple if you're not keen on measuring out ingredients. A beginner festive bake, if you will.

Chocolate Orange cheesecake cupcakes No Christmas stocking is complete without a Terry's Chocolate Orange, but if you've got more than you know what to do with, turning them into a cupcake is s good an idea as any!

Reindeer chocolate bark A chocolatey take on our beloved yoghurt bark, this super simple bake is one of the simplest we've seen, yet would look amazing offered to guests popping over.

Grinch hot chocolate bomb Hot chocolate bombs are everywhere this year (trust us, we've tried them all and so far Aldi's are coming out tops), and this TikTok tutorial, created by our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Jake-Jamie shows you how to make your own. A fun idea for a homemade stocking filler or a last-minute secret Santa gift.

Cupcake wreath Perhaps the most impressive of all the TikTok bakes we've swooned over, yet still delightfully simple, this is one to try out making once annual leave boredom sets in.

Rice Crispie wreath Comprising of just rice crispies, butter, marshmallows and green food colouring (mmm, nutritious) these little wreaths are super-simple to make. Singer Gwen Stefani turned her hand to making them for her TikTok account – watch to see how she got on... Spoiler: she has a mishap.

Messy Christmas bark If you know any children, this is the recipe to rope them into helping you with as it can get a little sticky when it comes to mixing all the ingredients together. Add Shreddies, M&Ms, pretzels and mini marshmallows onto a baking tray, drizzle with melted white chocolate, mix together with your hands and leave to cool. Instant yumminess (and messiness).