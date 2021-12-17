TikTok's best Christmas baking videos for a festive taste sensation

17 December 2021
Images Instagram: @fitwafflekitchen

The Christmas Baking hashtag has over a billion views on TikTok, from Oreo polar bears to cupcake wreaths. These are the festive fancies we're turning our hands to

TikTok has been a constant source of kitchen inspiration for us this year, from baked oats for breakfast  to yoghurt bark  as a cooling snack (who remembers the heat wave?), so it makes sense that we see the year out with all the best TikTok Christmas baking recipes – we all need something to keep us busy while we're isolating, right?

Oreo polar bear biscuits

Oreos are fairly delicious at the best of times, and even better once dipped in white chocolate and turned into adorable polar bears. These are fairly simple if you're not keen on measuring out ingredients. A beginner festive bake, if you will.

@christmas.tok_21

54 days! What’s your favourite Christmas film? ##christmas ##christmastok ##baking ##christmasbaking ##foryou ##xmas ##fyp credit -@fitwaffle

♬ original sound - ✰ Christmas sounds ✰

Chocolate Orange cheesecake cupcakes

No Christmas stocking is complete without a Terry's Chocolate Orange, but if you've got more than you know what to do with, turning them into a cupcake is s good an idea as any!

@fitwaffle

Mini Terry’s chocolate orange cheesecakes ##cheesecake ##chocolateorange ##christmasbaking ##tiktokfood ##foodtok

♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

Reindeer chocolate bark

A chocolatey take on our beloved yoghurt bark, this super simple bake is one of the simplest we've seen, yet would look amazing offered to guests popping over.

@christmas.tok_21

11 days have you written a letter to santa? ##christmastok ##christmas ##baking ##christmasbaking ##fyp ##foryou ##xmas credit - @fitwaffle

♬ Michael Bublé - Santa Claus Is Coming to Town - ✰ Christmas sounds ✰

Grinch hot chocolate bomb

Hot chocolate bombs are everywhere this year (trust us, we've tried them all and so far Aldi's are coming out tops), and this TikTok tutorial, created by our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Jake-Jamie shows you how to make your own. A fun idea for a homemade stocking filler or a last-minute secret Santa gift.

@jakejamie

Grinch Cocoa Bombs ##christmas ##grinch ##christmasfood ##recipe

♬ Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory - Theme - Geek Music

Cupcake wreath

Perhaps the most impressive of all the TikTok bakes we've swooned over, yet still delightfully simple, this is one to try out making once annual leave boredom sets in.

@christmastok.2021

cake cupcakes are so cute #christmas #foryou #fyp #christmascountdown2020 #christmastok #christmas2020 #christmasbaking

♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters -

Rice Crispie wreath

Comprising of just rice crispies, butter, marshmallows and green food colouring (mmm, nutritious) these little wreaths are super-simple to make. Singer Gwen Stefani turned her hand to making them for her TikTok account – watch to see how she got on... Spoiler: she has a mishap.

@gwenstefani

gx ##holidaycrafts ##holidaymusic ##christmasbaking ##christmasrecipes ##holidaydecor ##HelloWinter ##wishlist ##jinglebells ##holidayfashion

♬ Jingle Bells - Gwen Stefani

Messy Christmas bark

If you know any children, this is the recipe to rope them into helping you with as it can get a little sticky when it comes to mixing all the ingredients together. Add Shreddies, M&Ms, pretzels and mini marshmallows onto a baking tray, drizzle with melted white chocolate, mix together with your hands and leave to cool. Instant yumminess (and messiness).

@caughtsnackin

Too early for Christmas? Nah. ##christmas ##chocolate ##food

♬ Christmas Bells - StudioKolomna

Super simple Christmas tree cakes

If you're not the most-skilled baker in the land, these easy to make Christmas tree cakes will be right up your street. Just slice up a chocolate cake (shop bought if you're really not keen to bake) and ice each slice like a tree. Voila!

@2021christmastok

75 days ##fyp ##christmastok ##christmas ##christmascountdown ##ThatNewLookFeeling ##holidays ##christmastiktok ##christmasbaking creds - @fitwaffle

