Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: harissa prawns

SERVES 2

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

2 spring onions

½ red pepper, deseeded and chopped

½ fennel bulb, chopped

½ medium courgette, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp harissa paste

200g chopped tomatoes

150ml hot vegetable or chicken stock

225g raw peeled king prawns

100g whole-wheat couscous (or wholegrain rice or quinoa)

zest of ½ lemon

small handful of fresh coriander or parsley, stalks finely chopped

10g whole almonds, chopped and toasted

2 tbsp Greek yoghurt

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the spring onions, pepper, fennel and courgette, then cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, coriander and harissa and cook for a further 1–2 minutes.

2. Stir in the tomatoes and stock and season well. Bring the sauce to a simmer, then continue to cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are just tender and the sauce has thickened slightly. Turn the heat down to low, stir in the prawns and cook them for about 3 minutes longer, until they’ve all turned pink.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the couscous. Put it in a heatproof bowl, add the lemon zest and chopped herb stalks, then season with salt and pepper. Pour over 125ml of just-boiled water, cover the bowl (a pan lid, baking tray or even a plate will do) and set it aside for 5 minutes while the couscous absorbs all the liquid. Fluff it up with a fork. Toast the almonds in a dry pan for a few moments, then set them aside.

4. Serve the couscous, spoon the saucy prawns on top and scatter over the almonds and remaining herbs. Add a spoonful of yoghurt on the side.

677 calories per serving

