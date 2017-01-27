Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: harissa prawns

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 January 2017
harissa-prawns

Looking for a delicious dinner idea? We’re pretty sure this recipe from Tom Daley’s new book will hit the spot

SERVES 2

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil
2 spring onions
½ red pepper, deseeded and chopped
½ fennel bulb, chopped
½ medium courgette, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp harissa paste
200g chopped tomatoes
150ml hot vegetable or chicken stock
225g raw peeled king prawns
100g whole-wheat couscous (or wholegrain rice or quinoa)
zest of ½ lemon
small handful of fresh coriander or parsley, stalks finely chopped
10g whole almonds, chopped and toasted
2 tbsp Greek yoghurt
salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the spring onions, pepper, fennel and courgette, then cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, coriander and harissa and cook for a further 1–2 minutes.

2. Stir in the tomatoes and stock and season well. Bring the sauce to a simmer, then continue to cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are just tender and the sauce has thickened slightly. Turn the heat down to low, stir in the prawns and cook them for about 3 minutes longer, until they’ve all turned pink.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the couscous. Put it in a heatproof bowl, add the lemon zest and chopped herb stalks, then season with salt and pepper. Pour over 125ml of just-boiled water, cover the bowl (a pan lid, baking tray or even a plate will do) and set it aside for 5 minutes while the couscous absorbs all the liquid. Fluff it up with a fork. Toast the almonds in a dry pan for a few moments, then set them aside.

4. Serve the couscous, spoon the saucy prawns on top and scatter over the almonds and remaining herbs. Add a spoonful of yoghurt on the side.

677 calories per serving

Tom’s Daily Plan, £16.99,  buy online here .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More