Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: kedgeree with salmon

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 January 2017
tom-daley-salmon

Come breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, this warming meal idea from Tom Daley’s new book makes for a tasty and hearty choice

SERVES 2

495 calories per serving

Ingredients

200g salmon fillet
1 tbsp olive oil
2 large spring onions, sliced into small rings
¾ tsp curry powder
¼ tsp turmeric
good pinch of chilli flakes
75g brown basmati rice
275ml hot vegetable or chicken stock
1 small courgette, finely grated
60g frozen peas, thawed
2 eggs
2 tbsp parsley, plus extra to garnish
salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the grill. Season the salmon fillet with salt and pepper and grill it for about 10 minutes until cooked. Set the fish aside until it’s cool enough to handle, then flake it into large chunks.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan and stir-fry the spring onions for 2–3 minutes until softened. Stir in the spices and season well, then continue to stir-fry for a minute or so to cook the spices.

3. Stir in the rice and cook for 1 minute to coat it in the spices. Pour the hot stock over the top and put a lid on the pan. Bring the stock to the boil, then turn the heat down low and cook for 20–25 minutes.

4. Take the lid off the pan and quickly spoon the grated courgette and peas on top of the rice. Cover the pan again and continue to cook for 3–5 minutes longer until all the water has been absorbed and the courgette and peas are tender.

5. Meanwhile, bring a small pan of water to the boil and cook the eggs for 6 minutes. Drain well and cover the eggs with cold water, then carefully peel off the shells.

6. Fluff up the rice and stir in the parsley and salmon flakes, then divide the kedgeree between 2 bowls. Halve the eggs, arrange them on top and scatter over a little more parsley if you like before serving.

Tom’s Daily Plan, £16.99, buy online here .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More