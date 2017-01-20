Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: kedgeree with salmon

SERVES 2

495 calories per serving

Ingredients

200g salmon fillet

1 tbsp olive oil

2 large spring onions, sliced into small rings

¾ tsp curry powder

¼ tsp turmeric

good pinch of chilli flakes

75g brown basmati rice

275ml hot vegetable or chicken stock

1 small courgette, finely grated

60g frozen peas, thawed

2 eggs

2 tbsp parsley, plus extra to garnish

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the grill. Season the salmon fillet with salt and pepper and grill it for about 10 minutes until cooked. Set the fish aside until it’s cool enough to handle, then flake it into large chunks.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan and stir-fry the spring onions for 2–3 minutes until softened. Stir in the spices and season well, then continue to stir-fry for a minute or so to cook the spices.

3. Stir in the rice and cook for 1 minute to coat it in the spices. Pour the hot stock over the top and put a lid on the pan. Bring the stock to the boil, then turn the heat down low and cook for 20–25 minutes.

4. Take the lid off the pan and quickly spoon the grated courgette and peas on top of the rice. Cover the pan again and continue to cook for 3–5 minutes longer until all the water has been absorbed and the courgette and peas are tender.

5. Meanwhile, bring a small pan of water to the boil and cook the eggs for 6 minutes. Drain well and cover the eggs with cold water, then carefully peel off the shells.

6. Fluff up the rice and stir in the parsley and salmon flakes, then divide the kedgeree between 2 bowls. Halve the eggs, arrange them on top and scatter over a little more parsley if you like before serving.

