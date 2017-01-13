Tom Daley Daily Plan recipe: cheesy ricotta and herb pancakes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 January 2017
tom-daley-pancake-recipe

Looking for a quick and easy breakfast or brunch idea? These savoury and extra-fluffy pancakes save time and tickle tastebuds too

MAKES 8 PANCAKES

79 calories per pancake

Ingredients

2 medium eggs, separated

100g ricotta

20g Parmesan cheese, finely grated

1 tbsp wholemeal flour

2 tbsp freshly chopped herbs, such as chives, dill or parsley – or use a mixture

1 tsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Put the egg yolks, ricotta, Parmesan, flour and herbs into a bowl. Season with salt and black pepper and mix everything together well.

2. Whisk the egg whites in a scrupulously clean, grease-free bowl until the mixture stands in soft peaks.

3. Fold a spoonful of the beaten egg whites into the ricotta mixture to loosen it, then fold in the remaining egg whites.

4. Heat half the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Using a dessertspoon, drop 3 or 4 spoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Once the pancakes are golden on one side, turn them over and cook for 1–2 minutes on the other side. Remove the pancakes from the pan and keep them warm.

5. Heat the rest of the oil and cook the remaining mixture – you should have 8–10 pancakes. Serve them with a salad of tomatoes or avocado and some rocket.

Tom’s Daily Plan, £16.99,  buy online here .

