Vegan lunch idea: Zanna van Dijk's Asian peanut stir-fry recipe

Searching for some vegan meal inspiration? If you’re looking to go meat-free on more than just Mondays, Mindful Chef’s new recipe collaboration with Adidas global ambassador, personal trainer, blogger, vlogger and social media influencer, Zanna van Dijk may well pique your interest.

Taking place over a four-week period, the recipes reflect a shared ethos between Zanna and Mindful Chef co-founders, Myles and Giles, for favouring fresh, nutrient packed whole foods sourced from small producers and recipes that take less than 30 minutes to prepare. The result is a repertoire of recipes that are not just tasty, but easy to make too.

Combining plant proteins, slow releasing carbs and healthy fats, they add another facet to the healthy recipe box delivery service’s already bountiful menu. The first Zanna x Mindful Chef recipe will be available to order from today, for delivery on Sunday the 1st of October or Monday the 2nd of October.

Want a taster? Here’s the recipe for Zanna's and Mindful Chef’s Asian peanut stir-fry with buckwheat noodles that makes either a great vegan lunch or vegan dinner idea. “Peanuts add a delicious richness to these Asian-style buckwheat noodles and offer a wealth of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants as well as an energy boost,” says Zanna. Sounds both healthy and hearty to us. See what else is on the menu here .

Recipe for two people, halve the ingredients for one person

Ingredients (all delivered by Mindful Chef)

100g baby sweetcorn

120g buckwheat noodles

1 brown onion

1 garlic clove

1 red chilli

1 red pepper

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp oil

20g peanuts

2 tbsp peanut paste

2 tbsp tamari

4cm fresh ginger

80g sugar snap peas

Macros

559 calories

74g carbs

23g fat

21g protein

Allergens

Nuts, peanuts, sesame, soya

Method

1. Boil a kettle.

2. Finely chop or crush the garlic and peel and finely chop the ginger. Dice the onion. Trim the sugar snaps and slice in half lengthways. Trim the baby sweetcorn and slice in half lengthways. Thinly slice the red pepper. Finely chop the red chilli (remove the seeds for less heat).

3. Pour 500ml boiling water into a saucepan and bring to the boil, then add the buckwheat noodles with a pinch of sea salt and simmer for 5 mins (stir often to prevent sticking). Once cooked, drain and rinse briefly in cold water.

4. To make the peanut sauce; mix together the peanut butter, tamari, maple syrup, red chilli and 3-4 tbsp cold water.

5. In a large frying pan, heat 1 tbsp oil and add the garlic, ginger and onion for 3 mins. Then add the red pepper, sugar snaps and baby sweetcorn. Stir well and cook for 4 mins until veggies are tender.

6. Then reduce the heat, add the buckwheat noodles, the peanut sauce and the peanuts. Mix well to combine and simmer for 3-5 mins.

7. Serve the Asian peanut stir fry with buckwheat noodles in two warm bowls.

Follow Zanna @zannavandijk and Mindful Chef @MindfulChefUK .