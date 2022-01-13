Bosh's Vegan tempeh vindaloo recipe: the warming family dinner to try this week

"Don't be afraid of this one," reassures Ian. "Yes, it's spicy, but it also has a beautiful depth of flavour. To do it properly, four teaspoons of chilli powder is the right amount. For a milder but still hot curry, go for two teaspoons. Just make sure it's not extra-hot chilli powder - if it is, tone it down!"

Taken from their latest recipe book, BOSH! on a Budget , BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby show how you can make this ultra-spicy curry with tempeh, known for a slightly meaty texture. The duo has been vegan since 2015 and they're famed for their creative vegan takes on classic dishes and this is no exception.

Whether you're one of the 582,000 people partaking in Veganuary this year, or simply fancy trying some plant-based meals, this spicy curry is sure to make you fall in love with plant-based eating.

Tempeh vindaloo by Bosh!

Serves four

Main ingredients

1 potato

1 large brown onion

3 large tomatoes

6 garlic cloves

3cm piece fresh ginger

10g fresh coriander

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp tomato puree

500ml Henry's curry stock (see recipe below)

2 tbsp white-wine vinegar salt

For the tempeh

400g tempeh

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the spice mix

4 green cardamom pods

2 big bay leaves

2-4 tsp hot chilli powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp black peppercorns

½ tsp garam masala

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Method

You will need a steamer or heatproof colander, a large frying pan and start with a saucepan filled with salted water and a lid on high heat.

1. Prepare your potatoes and tempeh

Cut the potato into two cm chunks

Cut the tempeh into two to three cm chunks. Add the potatoes to the pan of boiling salted water. Place the steamer or colander on top, add the tempeh and cover.

Cook the potatoes and steam the tempeh for seven minutes. Remove the tempeh and set it aside. Drain the potatoes

2. Cook the tempeh

Measure the salt, turmeric, chilli powder and flour into a bowl. Stir to combine. Add the steamed tempeh and toss to coat completely.

Place a frying pan over medium-high heat and pour in the vegetable oil. Add the tempeh to the hot oil and fry for about ten minutes, stirring regularly, until lightly browned. Remove and set aside

3. Prep the ingredients

Peel and grate the onion.

Roughly chop the tomatoes.

Peel and grate the garlic and ginger.

Finely chop the coriander

4. Cook the curry

Measure the spice mix into the dry frying pan. Add the tablespoon of oil and place it on medium heat. Cook for two minutes, adding half a cup of water to loosen if it gets too dry.

Add the grated onion and a pinch of salt. Saute for five to seven minutes, stirring frequently, until the fragrances have been released. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for three more minutes. Add the tomato puree and a large splash of water. Cook for three minutes, stirring frequently. Add the stock, vinegar, chopped tomatoes, tempeh and potatoes.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for ten minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more spice mix, salt or vinegar if needed

5. To serve

Top with the chopped fresh coriander and serve

*** Harry's Curry Stock recipe

"This makes a large batch, but it freezes brilliantly," Harry says.

Makes 4 litres

3 garlic cloves

3cm piece fresh ginger

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

4 litres water

6 large onions

4 medium carrots

3 tomatoes

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

For the spice mix

2 large bay leaves

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp peppercorns

Method

You will need a five to six litre stock pot or a large saucepan (to cook in batches) over medium-high heat. Clean, sterilised freezer-safe containers.

1. Start your stock

Peel and grate the garlic and ginger. Add the oil and all the spices to the pot along with the grated garlic and ginger. Cook for about five minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes. Pour in 500ml of the water and leave to simmer

2. Prep your veg

Peel and roughly chop the onions. Trim and roughly chop the other vegetables. Add all the vegetables to the pan along with three and a half litres of water. Lower the heat, cover the pot and simmer for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

3. Finish your stock

Find and remove the bay leaves. Use a stick blender to blend the stock in the pan until completely smooth. Use straight away or leave to cool to room temperature.

4. Store

Divide the cool stock between containers and store for up to three months in the freezer.