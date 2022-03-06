Vegetarian food for thought: tandoori chickpea & courgette burgers

It’s no secret that I’m a big meat eater, but there’s something about a veggie burger that is just so satisfying and moreish that I find myself craving this over a beef burger.

The base of this burger is chickpeas, a staple ingredient in my cupboard and in many of my recipes. They’re packed full of protein, so make a great meat alternative, not to mention all the fibre, vitamins, and minerals they contain. This recipe also works well as a brunch option with a runny poached egg served on top.

MAKES 5-6 BURGERS

Ingredients

1 small onion, diced

1 garlic clove, crushed or grated

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ courgette, grated

1 tbsp tahini

1–2 tbsp Oatly milk

50g oats

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chilli powder

Salt and black pepper

TO SERVE:

Salad of your choice.

Method

Fry the onion and garlic in a teaspoon of the coconut oil until soft and translucent.

Place the chickpeas in a food processor along with the courgette, tahini, milk, oats and seasoning, to taste. Pulse until they are combined, but not completely smooth, to retain a bit of texture.

Divide the mixture into 5 or 6 palm-sized burgers. Place on a tray in the fridge for 30–60 minutes to firm up. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Heat the remaining coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan and cook the burgers for about 5–10 minutes on both sides to crisp up the outside and seal in the moisture.

Place the burgers on a tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes.

Serve these up with a salad of your choice. I love mine alongside lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts and avocado.

For more vegetarian and non-vegetarian cooking ideas, check out Dr Wallace’s new book - The Food Medic: Recipes & Fitness for a Healthier, Happier You (Yellow Kite, £20). Available to buy online here .