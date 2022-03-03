Recipe: the rich chocolate mousse you'd never guess is vegan

With eight branches dotted around London, coffee shop and restaurant Grind is one of our favourite spots in the city, for both coffee and dinner. Known for pretty pink interiors, top-notch coffee and always-delicious brunch, lunch and dinner, Grind is a venue for every occasion and we were delighted to learn that during a lockdown spent mainly alone, the CMO Teddy Robinson wrote a cookbook, sharing some of his favourite recipes from the restaurant along with anecdotes from living in the capital.

Here he shares his recipe for his ultra-decadent vegan chocolate mousse, complete with honeycomb and raspberry garnish.

"Our chocolate mousse, albeit in its vegan form, is a relatively new addition to the menu at Grind but has become a bit of a firm favourite," says Teddy. "Without the milk to play with, this one can get seriously rich, so fortunately these will last you all week in the fridge.

"You can try making the honeycomb yourself, but it’s a bit fiddly and you can pick it up in the supermarket. We’d really recommend frozen raspberries too, for a little sweetness."

Vegan chocolate mousse recipe, serves 4

150g (5½oz) good-quality dark chocolate

½ tsp vanilla essence

110ml (3¾fl oz) aquafaba – chickpea (garbanzo bean) liquid from the can

70g (2½oz) caster (superfine) sugar

80ml (3fl oz) coconut cream

Garnish: frozen raspberries, mint, honeycomb

1. Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of water and bring the water to a gentle simmer.

2. Break the chocolate into pieces in the bowl, add the vanilla essence and allow to melt. Alternatively, just do it the lazy way in a bowl in the microwave.

3. Whisk the aquafaba in a large mixing bowl until it becomes stiff peaks. This is a lot of whisking, so use a stand mixer if you have one or an electric hand whisk if not.

4. Add the sugar and continue to whisk until it looks like meringue.

5. Once the chocolate is melted, add the coconut cream, mix, and then gently fold in your aquafaba meringue until evenly distributed.

6. Portion the mix into bowls or glasses, leave them to cool to room temperature, then put them in the fridge. They’ll take an hour or two to set.

7. Eat whenever you fancy. They’re great in the middle of the night with frozen raspberries and mint. We garnish them with a little broken honeycomb, which is great too!