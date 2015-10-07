Shelf-improvement: the 6 best self-help books for boosting your career

2 / 7

Playing Big by Tara Mohr

Judy says: “So many women are crippled with self-doubt, and that's where Tara Mohr's book comes in. Her practical, encouraging advice is for those women who are, actually, brilliant; they just don't necessarily know it, or at least know how to share it.

“Mohr's frustration with women ‘playing small’ fuels her guidance to help them to ‘play big’; to be more confident, more self-assured, less afraid and better at communicating. Within the book she combats your inner critic, changes the way you look at fear, helps you to understand that a lack of praise does not in any way equal failure; she's the positive mentor on your shoulder, motivating you to see what you're capable of. She breaks you free from ‘this before that’ mentality (essentially, procrastinating and coming up with a list of must-dos before you do the thing you really want to be doing) and addresses your self-doubting communication skills. If you, like me, are one of those women who starts almost every sentence or email with an apology; who says ‘just’ all the time; who asks a question rather than making a statement - this is the book you need to read in order to change. Because why should you apologise? You're brilliant. And Tara Mohr knows it.”

