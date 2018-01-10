Discover how to do the 5 2 diet, what the Fast Diet and Fast 800 diet is all about, and everything from easy meal plans for 500-800 calorie fast days to deliciously healthy 5:2 recipes. Here you'll find healthy recipes under 800 calories for fast days, diet tips and 5:2 diet diaries to keep you on track all in one handy place. Read our latest advice, tips and recipes for the 2:5 diet, made famous by Dr Michael Mosley, before you start your intermittent fasting journey...