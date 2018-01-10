5:2 Diet

Discover how to do the 5 2 diet, what the Fast Diet and Fast 800 diet is all about, and everything from easy meal plans for 500-800 calorie fast days to deliciously healthy 5:2 recipes. Here you'll find healthy recipes under 800 calories for fast days, diet tips and 5:2 diet diaries to keep you on track all in one handy place. Read our latest advice, tips and recipes for the 2:5 diet, made famous by Dr Michael Mosley, before you start your intermittent fasting journey...

Nutrition

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'

15 February 2022   Dr Michael Mosley
Recipe

Recipe: Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 Low Carb Nachos

6 January 2022  
Recipe

Recipe: make Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 low carb salmon sushi

21 December 2021  
Recipe

Recipe: make Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 keto diet pizza

16 December 2021  
Health

Dr Michael Mosley: why a low carb breakfast will help you lose weight - and the recipes you need

19 September 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Health

Is your fasting diet making you stressed?

17 May 2021  
Health

Is it better to lose weight quickly or slowly? A diet doctor explains

14 March 2021   Dr Michael Mosley
Health

What a diet doctor does to stay healthy over Christmas

11 December 2020  
Health

What we learned from Michael Mosley's Lose a Stone in 21 Days

19 August 2020  
Wellbeing

These are habits of successful intermittent fasting and 5:2 dieters

10 July 2020   Victoria Woodhall
Recipe

5 chocolate desserts and snack recipes to make from the Fast 800 Diet

26 April 2020  
Recipe

A healthy alternative to hot cross buns? Count us in

9 April 2020  
Sponsored

The 800 calorie diet just got a whole lot easier

1 April 2020  
Health

Dr Michael Mosley: why full-fat milk is better for weight loss

5 February 2020  
Nutrition

From 5:2 to 16:8 - which fasting diet plans do what?

6 January 2020   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Health

The new online platform that helps you stick to an 800 calorie a day diet

24 January 2019   Anna Hunter
Nutrition

Why Dr Michael Mosley is hailing the return of meal replacement shakes

9 January 2019  
Nutrition

Time Restricted Eating: why when you eat matters

7 January 2019   Anna Hunter
Health

The new health and nutrition books to have on your bookshelf

26 December 2018   Victoria Woodhall, Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

10 simple rules to make the 5:2 diet easier

10 January 2018   Laura Herring

