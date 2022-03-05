10 meal plan ideas for 5:2 fast days

7 March 2017
52-recipes

We all know 5:2 fast days can be a bit tough, so we've come up with 10 quick and easy 5:2 recipe plans to solve your dieting dilemmas for when you're eating under 500 calories

With only 500 calories to work with on fast days as part of the original 5:2 diet , it can be pretty tricky to find dishes that are both nutritious and filling. Plus, if you’ve only got a little bit of time but a whole lot of hungry going on, having to pre-plan and prepare for your days of calorie counting is enough to push any foodie over the edge (and prep is important - see one 5:2 expert's 10 rules for making the fast diet easier here ).

To help take some of the stress and strain out of your dietary dilemmas we’ve composed 10 days' worth of fast day meal plans that are quick, simple and devilishly delicious - bon appetit. These menus work out to be around the 500 calorie mark (the original fast day advice for women undertaking the Fast Diet), but the good news is you can eat more…

The new and improved 5:2 diet

Dr Michael Mosley  has since updated his Fast Diet approach following more research, releasing his book The Blood Sugar Diet  (which involves eating 800 calories a day  for eight weeks) and then the Fast 800  which lays out a step-by-step fasting plan which incorporates the 5:2 method of five days eating healthily, and two days ‘fasting’ at 800 calories a day. this amendment makes it a little easier to do (while remaining a challenge) but still has proven results.

Want to upgrade your 500 calories to 800? At the end of these 10 meal plan ideas, Registered Nutritionist Daniel O'Shaughnessy offers up lots of 300-calorie options for you to pick from; simply add one per day to the meal/snack option which fits it best, to hit your quota.

You might need: a blender to whip up smoothies and soups. We love the Nutribullet 600 series, £59.99 on Amazon .

Fast Day plan 1

Breakfast: Quaker Oats sachet of porridge (40g) - 255 calories

Dinner: Beetroot and feta salad - 125 calories

  • beetroot (50g)  - 13 calories
  • feta (30g) - 83 calories
  • spinach (60g) - 29 calories
  • squeeze of lemon - 0 calories

Snack: Sliced apple with 1 tbsp of almond butter - 145

Total calorie count: 525

MORE GLOSS: Try this 5:2 diet chestnut mushroom pomelette recipe

Fast Day plan 2

Breakfast: Sweet plums and yoghurt - 145 calories

  • 100g low fat natural yoghurt - 65 calories
  • 2 plums - 60 calories
  • 1 tsp of honey - 20 calories

Dinner: Ryvita and tuna slices - 253 calories

  • 2 x original Ryvita crackerbreads - 70 calories
  • tuna mayo (60g) - 171 calories
  • rocket (70g) sprinkled on top - 12 calories
  • cracked black pepper - 0 calories

Snack: Miso soup - 32 calories

Total calorie count: 430

MORE GLOSS: The six week 5:2 diet plan - week one

Fast Day plan 3

Breakfast: Soft boiled egg and asparagus - 90 calories

  • 1 egg - 70 calories
  • 5 pieces of asparagus - 20 calories
  • salt and pepper to season

Dinner: Turkey burgers with corn-on-the-cob - 328 calories

  • turkey mince beaten with small egg, spring onion, garlic and chilli (111g) - 172 calories
  • 1 x corn-on-the-cob - 156 calories

Snack: A few frozen grapes - 60 calories

Total calorie count: 478 calories

Fast Day plan 4

Breakfast: Packet of Belvita Breakfast Biscuits (muesli) - 228 calories

Dinner: Roasted vegetables with balsamic glaze - 261 calories

  • ½ courgette, ½ aubergine, ½ butternut squash, ½ red pepper - 247
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar - 14 calories
  • squeeze of lemon - 0 calories

Snack: Harley’s sugar-free jelly pot - 4 calories

Total calorie count: 493

Fast Day plan 5

Breakfast: spinach omelette - 160

  • 2 x eggs - 140
  • spinach leaves (60g) - 20
  • salt and pepper - no calories

Dinner: Hummus and crudites - 175 calories

  • hummus (40g) - 123 calories
  • a medium bowl full of carrots, cucumber, raw pepper - 52 calories

Snack: Edamame beans (60g) and rock salt - 84 calories

Total calorie count: 419

MORE GLOSS: 10 ways to be a successful 5:2 dieter

Fast Day plan 6

Breakfast: Banana and low fat yogurt - 177 calories

  • 100g low fat natural yoghurt - 65 calories
  • 1 x banana - 112 calories
  • sprinkle of cinnamon - no calories

Dinner: Turkey breasts with wilted spinach - 216 calories

  • 1 x turkey breast steak (125g) - 175 calories
  • 1 cup of spinach, cooked and seasoned with salt - 41 calories

Snack: 10g of popcorn - 59 calories

Total calorie count: 452

Fast Day plan 7

Breakfast: Apple, carrot and ginger smoothie - 107 calories

  • 1 apple - 55 calories
  • 1 carrot - 52
  • raw ginger - no calories

Dinner: Pitta pizza - 178 calories

  • Weight Watchers wholemeal pitta - 106 calories
  • 25g Extra Light Philadelphia cheese - 40 calories
  • 1 tomato - 32 calories
  • mixed herbs - no calories
  • salt and pepper - no calories

Snack: 100g blueberries and a handful of almonds - 137 calories

Total calorie count: 422

Fast Day plan 8

Breakfast: Mixed berry bowl - 115 calories

  • strawberries (100g) - 30 calories
  • raspberries - (100g) - 28 calories
  • blueberries - (100g) - 57 calories

Dinner: Harissa chicken with chargrilled vegetable couscous - 314 calories

  • 1 x chicken breast (130g) - 160 calories
  • 100g of vegetable couscous - 139 calories
  • 1 tbsp harissa paste - 15 calories

Snack: Pistachios (around 10) - 60 calories

Total calorie count - 489 calories

Fast Day plan 9

Breakfast: Weight Watchers Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes (3) - 206 calories

Dinner: Roasted red pepper and tomato soup with Ryvita crackerbreads - 128 calories

  • 2 x original Ryvita crackerbreads - 70 calories
  • ½  x red pepper, ½  x tomato, ½  onion, garlic clove, 1 tsp tomato puree, ½ tsp cumin, Oxo chicken, stock cube, ½ tsp balsamic vinegar, salt
  • pepper to season - 58 calories

Snack:  1 tbsp of pumpkin and sunflower seeds - 90 calories

Total calorie count: 424 calories

Fast Day plan 10

Breakfast: Fruit and nut muesli (50g) - 190 calories

Dinner: Pesto salmon with curly kale - 293 calories

  • salmon fillet (100g) - 180 calories
  • 3 tsps of green pesto- 80 calories
  • steamed kale, add black pepper (100g) - 33 calories

Snack: 60g of stoned cherries - 23 calories

Total calorie count: 506 calories


300 calorie add-ons

Top up your 500 to 800 calories with these 300-calorie snack and meal ideas from Registered Nutritionist Daniel O'Shaughnessy.

1. 300g beetroot salad and feta salad

270g beetroot cooked, 20g feta cheese, 10g pumpkin seeds

2. Edamame & tofu salad

80g edamame beans, 80 tofu, 20g cucumber, Fresh mint, Fresh coriander, Lettuce, Dash of sesame oil, Pinch of sesame seeds, Dash of soy sauce, Salt and pepper, Lime juice

3. Halloumi and butternut squash salad

150g cooked butternut, 50g halloumi, Spinach, 3g pumpkin seeds, Sliced red onion, Dash of olive oil, Lemon juice

4. Pesto chicken

150g chicken breast, Basil, 10g pine nuts, Olive oil, Salt and pepper

5. Smoked mackerel with pickled ginger

85g smoked mackerel, Pickled ginger, Sesame seeds

6. Tandoori chicken

90g chicken breast, 1tsp yoghurt, 1tsp curry powder, Olive oil, Salt and pepper

7. Honey and mustard pork

180g pork fillet, 1 tsp honey, 1tsp mustard, Seasoning and olive oil

8. 2 eggs, 1 slice of rye bread, 1/4 avocado

9. 1 scoop of whey protein, 15 mixed nuts

10. 2 sausages, spinach, mushrooms

11. 50g porridge oats, 1tbsp nut butter, water

12. Pitta with 1/2 tub of hummus

13. 200g full fat yoghurt, 80 blueberries

14. Tomato soup, 3 Ryvita, seeds

15. Half a turkey sandwich

Wholegrain bread, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey Slices

16. 50g Dark Chocolate

Further reading

Want to know more about 5:2 fasting plans? Here are the books and links that will help you keep on track.

The Fast Diet by Dr Michael Mosley & Mimi Spencer, £8.99

Buy online

The Fast 800 by Dr Michael Mosley, £8.99

Buy online

Looking for a full 5:2 meal plan for both fast days and non-fast days? Check out our  six week series of 5:2 diet plans here

Are you on the 5:2? Read more about the 5:2 diet here for recipes, advice, meal plans, and diaries from those that have tried it

Save

Save

Save


You may also like

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'

Immune health: why the NIMBLE diet can help build resilience in Covid times


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More