10 meal plan ideas for 5:2 fast days

With only 500 calories to work with on fast days as part of the original 5:2 diet , it can be pretty tricky to find dishes that are both nutritious and filling. Plus, if you’ve only got a little bit of time but a whole lot of hungry going on, having to pre-plan and prepare for your days of calorie counting is enough to push any foodie over the edge (and prep is important - see one 5:2 expert's 10 rules for making the fast diet easier here ).

To help take some of the stress and strain out of your dietary dilemmas we’ve composed 10 days' worth of fast day meal plans that are quick, simple and devilishly delicious - bon appetit. These menus work out to be around the 500 calorie mark (the original fast day advice for women undertaking the Fast Diet), but the good news is you can eat more…

The new and improved 5:2 diet

Dr Michael Mosley has since updated his Fast Diet approach following more research, releasing his book The Blood Sugar Diet (which involves eating 800 calories a day for eight weeks) and then the Fast 800 which lays out a step-by-step fasting plan which incorporates the 5:2 method of five days eating healthily, and two days ‘fasting’ at 800 calories a day. this amendment makes it a little easier to do (while remaining a challenge) but still has proven results.

Want to upgrade your 500 calories to 800? At the end of these 10 meal plan ideas, Registered Nutritionist Daniel O'Shaughnessy offers up lots of 300-calorie options for you to pick from; simply add one per day to the meal/snack option which fits it best, to hit your quota.

You might need: a blender to whip up smoothies and soups. We love the Nutribullet 600 series, £59.99 on Amazon .