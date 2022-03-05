10 meal plan ideas for 5:2 fast days

With only 500 calories to work with on fast days as part of the original 5:2 diet , it can be pretty tricky to find dishes that are both nutritious and filling. Plus, if you’ve only got a little bit of time but a whole lot of hungry going on, having to pre-plan and prepare for your days of calorie counting is enough to push any foodie over the edge (and prep is important - see one 5:2 expert's 10 rules for making the fast diet easier here ).
To help take some of the stress and strain out of your dietary dilemmas we’ve composed 10 days' worth of fast day meal plans that are quick, simple and devilishly delicious - bon appetit. These menus work out to be around the 500 calorie mark (the original fast day advice for women undertaking the Fast Diet), but the good news is you can eat more…
The new and improved 5:2 diet
Dr Michael Mosley has since updated his Fast Diet approach following more research, releasing his book The Blood Sugar Diet (which involves eating 800 calories a day for eight weeks) and then the Fast 800 which lays out a step-by-step fasting plan which incorporates the 5:2 method of five days eating healthily, and two days ‘fasting’ at 800 calories a day. this amendment makes it a little easier to do (while remaining a challenge) but still has proven results.
Want to upgrade your 500 calories to 800? At the end of these 10 meal plan ideas, Registered Nutritionist Daniel O'Shaughnessy offers up lots of 300-calorie options for you to pick from; simply add one per day to the meal/snack option which fits it best, to hit your quota.
Fast Day plan 1
Breakfast: Quaker Oats sachet of porridge (40g) - 255 calories
Dinner: Beetroot and feta salad - 125 calories
- beetroot (50g) - 13 calories
- feta (30g) - 83 calories
- spinach (60g) - 29 calories
- squeeze of lemon - 0 calories
Snack: Sliced apple with 1 tbsp of almond butter - 145
Total calorie count: 525
Fast Day plan 2
Breakfast: Sweet plums and yoghurt - 145 calories
- 100g low fat natural yoghurt - 65 calories
- 2 plums - 60 calories
- 1 tsp of honey - 20 calories
Dinner: Ryvita and tuna slices - 253 calories
- 2 x original Ryvita crackerbreads - 70 calories
- tuna mayo (60g) - 171 calories
- rocket (70g) sprinkled on top - 12 calories
- cracked black pepper - 0 calories
Snack: Miso soup - 32 calories
Total calorie count: 430
Fast Day plan 3
Breakfast: Soft boiled egg and asparagus - 90 calories
- 1 egg - 70 calories
- 5 pieces of asparagus - 20 calories
- salt and pepper to season
Dinner: Turkey burgers with corn-on-the-cob - 328 calories
- turkey mince beaten with small egg, spring onion, garlic and chilli (111g) - 172 calories
- 1 x corn-on-the-cob - 156 calories
Snack: A few frozen grapes - 60 calories
Total calorie count: 478 calories
Fast Day plan 4
Breakfast: Packet of Belvita Breakfast Biscuits (muesli) - 228 calories
Dinner: Roasted vegetables with balsamic glaze - 261 calories
- ½ courgette, ½ aubergine, ½ butternut squash, ½ red pepper - 247
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar - 14 calories
- squeeze of lemon - 0 calories
Snack: Harley’s sugar-free jelly pot - 4 calories
Total calorie count: 493
Fast Day plan 5
Breakfast: spinach omelette - 160
- 2 x eggs - 140
- spinach leaves (60g) - 20
- salt and pepper - no calories
Dinner: Hummus and crudites - 175 calories
- hummus (40g) - 123 calories
- a medium bowl full of carrots, cucumber, raw pepper - 52 calories
Snack: Edamame beans (60g) and rock salt - 84 calories
Total calorie count: 419
Fast Day plan 6
Breakfast: Banana and low fat yogurt - 177 calories
- 100g low fat natural yoghurt - 65 calories
- 1 x banana - 112 calories
- sprinkle of cinnamon - no calories
Dinner: Turkey breasts with wilted spinach - 216 calories
- 1 x turkey breast steak (125g) - 175 calories
- 1 cup of spinach, cooked and seasoned with salt - 41 calories
Snack: 10g of popcorn - 59 calories
Total calorie count: 452
Fast Day plan 7
Breakfast: Apple, carrot and ginger smoothie - 107 calories
- 1 apple - 55 calories
- 1 carrot - 52
- raw ginger - no calories
Dinner: Pitta pizza - 178 calories
- Weight Watchers wholemeal pitta - 106 calories
- 25g Extra Light Philadelphia cheese - 40 calories
- 1 tomato - 32 calories
- mixed herbs - no calories
- salt and pepper - no calories
Snack: 100g blueberries and a handful of almonds - 137 calories
Total calorie count: 422
Fast Day plan 8
Breakfast: Mixed berry bowl - 115 calories
- strawberries (100g) - 30 calories
- raspberries - (100g) - 28 calories
- blueberries - (100g) - 57 calories
Dinner: Harissa chicken with chargrilled vegetable couscous - 314 calories
- 1 x chicken breast (130g) - 160 calories
- 100g of vegetable couscous - 139 calories
- 1 tbsp harissa paste - 15 calories
Snack: Pistachios (around 10) - 60 calories
Total calorie count - 489 calories
Fast Day plan 9
Breakfast: Weight Watchers Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes (3) - 206 calories
Dinner: Roasted red pepper and tomato soup with Ryvita crackerbreads - 128 calories
- 2 x original Ryvita crackerbreads - 70 calories
- ½ x red pepper, ½ x tomato, ½ onion, garlic clove, 1 tsp tomato puree, ½ tsp cumin, Oxo chicken, stock cube, ½ tsp balsamic vinegar, salt
- pepper to season - 58 calories
Snack: 1 tbsp of pumpkin and sunflower seeds - 90 calories
Total calorie count: 424 calories
Fast Day plan 10
Breakfast: Fruit and nut muesli (50g) - 190 calories
Dinner: Pesto salmon with curly kale - 293 calories
- salmon fillet (100g) - 180 calories
- 3 tsps of green pesto- 80 calories
- steamed kale, add black pepper (100g) - 33 calories
Snack: 60g of stoned cherries - 23 calories
Total calorie count: 506 calories
300 calorie add-ons
Top up your 500 to 800 calories with these 300-calorie snack and meal ideas from Registered Nutritionist Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
1. 300g beetroot salad and feta salad
270g beetroot cooked, 20g feta cheese, 10g pumpkin seeds
2. Edamame & tofu salad
80g edamame beans, 80 tofu, 20g cucumber, Fresh mint, Fresh coriander, Lettuce, Dash of sesame oil, Pinch of sesame seeds, Dash of soy sauce, Salt and pepper, Lime juice
3. Halloumi and butternut squash salad
150g cooked butternut, 50g halloumi, Spinach, 3g pumpkin seeds, Sliced red onion, Dash of olive oil, Lemon juice
4. Pesto chicken
150g chicken breast, Basil, 10g pine nuts, Olive oil, Salt and pepper
5. Smoked mackerel with pickled ginger
85g smoked mackerel, Pickled ginger, Sesame seeds
6. Tandoori chicken
90g chicken breast, 1tsp yoghurt, 1tsp curry powder, Olive oil, Salt and pepper
7. Honey and mustard pork
180g pork fillet, 1 tsp honey, 1tsp mustard, Seasoning and olive oil
8. 2 eggs, 1 slice of rye bread, 1/4 avocado
9. 1 scoop of whey protein, 15 mixed nuts
10. 2 sausages, spinach, mushrooms
11. 50g porridge oats, 1tbsp nut butter, water
12. Pitta with 1/2 tub of hummus
13. 200g full fat yoghurt, 80 blueberries
14. Tomato soup, 3 Ryvita, seeds
15. Half a turkey sandwich
Wholegrain bread, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey Slices
16. 50g Dark Chocolate
