The 5:2 Restaurant Review

The 5:2 , or Fast Diet as it’s otherwise known, is based on a lifestyle of intermittent fasting. Typically this involves five days of eating ‘normally’ and two days eating a restricted diet of either 500 calories for women, or 600 calories for men. As someone who lives by the rules of the 5:2 diet, but also liked to eat out regularly, Sam Harrison, owner of Sam’s Brasserie in Chiswick, grew frustrated at the lack of low calorie options available when dining out with friends. As a result, he worked alongside his head chef, Mark Baines, to put together a special 5:2 menu that would offer calorie controlled food but at restaurant standard, and served within his very own restaurant.

Inspired by 'The Fast Diet Recipe Book' by Dr Michael Mosley and Mimi Spencer and '5:2 Vegetarian' by Celia Brooks, the restaurant offers a seasonal menu of either two courses for £13.50 or three courses for £16.50 - we sampled the 3 course menu for experimental purposes, obviously.

To start we shared a deliciously fresh feta and watermelon salad alongside some tangy garlic and chilli prawns. For main we delved into a hearty plate of Lo Lo pork meatballs with kale alongside a wild mushroom stroganoff on a bed of lentils. To finish, we halved a creamy passionfruit panna cotta and an gooey chocolate pear pot. (Believe me, we were as surprised as you probably are now reading this seemingly indulgent and rich menu.)