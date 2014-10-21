5:2 diet recipe: Baked apple with vanilla-flavoured creme fraiche

21 October 2014
gtg-5-2-recipe-baked-apple-listing

Indulge your sweet cravings with this quick, tasty and 5:2 approved dessert from Vicki Edgson

This baked apple recipe is a new twist on an old classic and perfect for those with a sweet tooth! The flesh of the apple is succulent and sweet and the ingredients stuffed inside pack a tasty punch when set free. Quick and easy to prepare and bake, this recipe makes a perfect dessert on cool autumn nights.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 large baking apple, cored

1 tsp sultanas (soaked in 1 dessert spoon of apple juice for 20 minutes)

1 dessert spoon oats (soaked with apple juice and sultanas)

1 tsp pumpkin seeds (soaked as the above)

1 tsp blanched almonds to top

2 tbsp creme fraiche

1 tsp vanilla essence, stirred through crème fraîche

Cooking instructions:

1. Once soaked, stuff the fruit, oats and seeds into the centre of the apple, topping with the almonds, and bake in the oven at 150 degrees for 45-60 minutes depending on the size of the apple (this may be cooked the night before to save time in the morning)

2. Remove from the oven, allow to cool slightly and top with vanilla-flavoured crème fraîche


