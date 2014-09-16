5:2 diet recipe: Blueberry and Almond Milk Smoothie

16 September 2014
blueberry-and-almond-milk-smoothie

Looking for a healthy but hearty breakfast? This blueberry smoothie from expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson fills the hole if you're on the 5:2

If you’re looking for an alternative to porridge in the mornings, this blueberry and almond milk smoothie recipe is great. Packed-full of healthy ingredients, whiz it up in a matter of minutes and drink it fresh, or stick it in the fridge to make a mousse-like treat for later.

Serves: 1

Calories: 140

Ingredients:

1 punnet blueberries, washed and drained

200ml sugar-free almond milk

1 Chia shot (1 tsp)

Juice 1/2 lemon

Cooking instructions:

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve at room temperature.

Tip: If you make this the evening before and leave it in the fridge overnight, the Chia seeds will swell with the blueberries, and you will have a mousse-like pudding for breakfast instead.


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More