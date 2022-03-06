5:2 diet recipe: Chestnut mushroom 'Pomelette'

28 October 2014
gtg-chesnut-mushroom-listing

Omelettes a little too egg-heavy for you? Try Vicki Edgson's ‘pomlette’, or pancake omelette, for a tasty alternative

Perfect for breakfast or supper, this savory dish is quick to cook up and perfect if you fancy a snack over a plateful of vedge. Double up the recipe if you are feeling peckish, or couple with fresh rocket and a splash of lemon juice to make it a meal.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 large egg

2 dessert spoon organic plain yoghurt

25 g chestnut mushrooms, cleaned and sliced finely

1 1/2 tsp olive oil

1 small bunch chervil, washed and finely chopped

1 small clove garlic, finely chopped (optional)

cracked black pepper

Cooking instructions:

1. Pan-fry the garlic in the olive oil until golden and add the mushrooms to brown carefully.

2. This will soak up all the oil, so when the pan is dry, whisk the egg with the yoghurt and pour into the pan.

3. When the pomelette starts to bubble, be bold, and toss the pancake omelette onto the other side. Cook for one minute more, sprinkle chopped chervil over, and roll up to serve.

