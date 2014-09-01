5:2 diet recipe: Chunky chickpea, tomato and cumin soup

Chunky soup is a great alternative to the typical kind if you’re feeling more peckish than normal. Wholesome, nourishing and full of flavour, this chickpea and tomato soup is as chunky as they come. Perfect if you want to treat your tastebuds but watch your waistline.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 small tin chick peas, rinsed thoroughly and drained

1/2 small red onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, trimmed and chopped finely

1 large beef tomato, chunky-chopped

handful of kale, washed and drained, sliced

100 ml vegetable stock

1 tsp cumin seeds

Cooking instructions:

1. Dry roast the cumin seeds in a pan until aromas are released and take off the heat.

2. Roll the chickpeas in the cumin until evenly covered. Add onions, garlic and chopped tomato in the stock to the chick peas and simmer for about 20 minutes until softened.

3. Toss in kale for the last 3-4 mins. Serve in a large soup bowl.