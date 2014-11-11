5:2 diet recipe: Cumin-flavoured puy lentils with ginger-steamed veg

11 November 2014
An Indian-inspired, vegetarian recipe from expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson

Quick to cook up, this dish works because the naturally delicious flavours of the ingredients are allowed to shine through without being concealed. The spices add a delicate and delicious edge which infuse exciting flavours into the dish, and the cumin-flavoured lentils are a tasty take on plainer, pasta-based dishes.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

3 oz  tinned Puy lentils, rinsed and drained

1 small leek, outer leaves removed, sliced evenly

1 small courgette, washed and sliced evenly

1" root ginger, skin peeled with back of teaspoon (to remove only the very outer layer), sliced thinly

150ml vegetable stock for simmering Puy lentils (eg Marigold vegetable/vegan stock)

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Method:

1. Put the cumin into a saucepan and heat it through gently until the aroma is released. Add the lentils, turn off the heat and leave to infuse whilst you prepare the vegetables.

2. Add stock to the lentils, bring them to a simmer and add the sliced ginger.

3. Cover this pan with the steaming basket containing the vegetables, and cover with a lid.

4. Steam for 5-6 minutes until vegetables are cooked but still crunchy. Strain the lentils and place into a wide soup dish, covering with vegetables to serve.

