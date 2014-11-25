5:2 diet recipe: Endive, Frisée, Rocket and Grated Kohlrabi Salad with Toasted Cashew Nuts

25 November 2014
gtg-recipe-grated-kohlrabi-salad-listing

A spiced-up salad from expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson

This unusual combination proves salad does not mean dull. Toasted cashews give a satisfying crunch to this 5:2 approved dish perfect for a working lunch.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 small head Kohlrabi, outer leaves trimmed

1 handful rocket, washed and drained

1 small endive, quartered lengthwise

1 handful core frisée leaves, (as these are the sweetest)

6-8 cashew nuts, whole or halved

1 dessert spoon walnut oil

1 tblsp apple cider or white wine vinegar

several sprigs  of fresh tarragon

small bunch chives, chopped finely

salt and pepper as required

Cooking instructions:

1. Coarsely grate the kohlrabi and plunge into ice-cold water to prevent browning.

2. Place the cashew nuts into a frying pan over low heat and dry fry until golden. Remove from pan to prevent overheating and set to one side.

3. Mix walnut oil, chopped tarragon, chopped chives and apple cider vinegar as dressing.

4. Arrange all the leaves into a large salad bowl, top with grated drained Kohlrabi and cashew nuts and toss with dressing.  Serve as main course salad.

