5:2 diet recipe: Green smoothie

Containing coconut water, this green smoothie is packed-full of friendly ingredients to help improve muscle and brain function, blood pressure and hydration. The lime gives it a citrusy twist and the cucumber makes it the perfect cool companion. Double or even triple the recipe to make more for your friends or to chill in the fridge for later.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe Haas avocado

1/2 cucumber, washed

1 tsp flaxseed

1 dessert spoon oats

6 oz coconut water

Juice of 1/2 lime

Cooking instructions:

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth