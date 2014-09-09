5:2 diet recipe: Grilled Fillet of Lemon Sole

Light and zesty, this recipe for lemon sole makes a dish which is simple to follow yet super tasty to try. The juices from the fish make a deliciously natural dressing and the spinach and nutmeg side provides the perfect companion to the delicate, flaky fish.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 medium fillet of lemon sole

1 pack baby spinach

2 tsp olive oil

pinch of grated nutmeg

cracked black pepper

juice of 1 lemon

several sprigs of parsley, roughly chopped

Cooking instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 185 degrees. Meanwhile, apply 1/2 the olive oil to both sides of the fish and drizzle the juice of half the lemon over the fish.

2. Wrap the fillet in silver foil, allowing 'breathing space' above the fish by creating a tent to let it steam in it's own juices. Place into the oven for 20-25 minutes or until a fork inserted into the side of the fish comes out with clear running juices. This indicates that the fish is cooked through.

3. Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based skillet or frying pan. Wilt the baby spinach so that it shrinks down to one serving, and grate a little of the nutmeg and cracked black pepper on top.

4. Take out the fish from the oven, opening the silver foil and sliding the fish onto a plate. Pour the cooking juices over the top and squeeze on the remainder of the lemon juice. Serve together on a medium Dinner plate.