5:2 diet recipe: Parma ham and fennel salad with orange juice dressing

If you fancy adding a bit more meatiness to your salad, this recipe for parma ham with fennel and celery does just the trick. Still full of healthy ingredients and low in calories, the salad is both filling and flavoursome, and balances out the richness of the parma ham nicely. Easy to prepare and, with no heat involved, perfect for busy chefs who are constantly having to leave the kitchen!

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

3 slices Parma ham, fat trimmed

2 inner sticks of celery, washed and finely chopped

1 small bulb fennel, washed and finely sliced

few sprigs coriander leaf, broken off at the stems

1 dessert spoon avocado oil

juice of 1 medium orange (do not use carton orange juice as it is too sweet)

2 cloves

salt and pepper

Cooking instructions:

1. Mix the dressing first to allow the cloves and coriander to infuse in the oil and orange juice (you can make more of this and preserve it in the fridge for up to 1 week).

2. Plunge the celery and fennel in cold water with a dash of lemon juice to prevent browning at the edges.

3. When ready to assemble the salad, arrange the Parma ham on a plate, drain the celery and fennel and mix with the dressing. Place salad on top of Parma ham to serve.