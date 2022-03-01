5:2 diet recipe: Poached eggs with tomato and asparagus spears

This meal is a quick and easy way for any recipe-phobe to whip up a super tasty dish in no time. With their numerous health benefits, eggs are great for any time of the day and taste delicious when served with fresh asparagus spears.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 medium eggs (organic)

6 medium asparagus spears, washed

1 tsp olive oil

1 medium beef tomato, halved

small sprig of (fresh or dried) oregano

pinch of salt

1 tsp walnut oil

juice of 1 satsuma or orange

Cooking instructions:

1. Rub asparagus spears with olive oil and cover top of halved tomato with oregano.

2. Place under medium grill and cook until lightly softened but not browned. Meanwhile, poach both eggs in gently simmering water until ready.

3. Carefully remove the poached eggs with a slatted spoon and place over grilled tomato halves and asparagus.

