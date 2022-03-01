5:2 diet recipe: Poached eggs with tomato and asparagus spears

17 November 2014
gtg-poached-eggs-listing

Expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson shares a fresh and 5:2 friendly poached egg recipe

This meal is a quick and easy way for any recipe-phobe to whip up a super tasty dish in no time. With their numerous health benefits, eggs are great for any time of the day and taste delicious when served with fresh asparagus spears.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 medium eggs (organic)

6 medium asparagus spears, washed

1 tsp olive oil

1 medium beef tomato, halved

small sprig of (fresh or dried) oregano

pinch of salt

1 tsp walnut oil

juice of 1 satsuma or orange

Cooking instructions:

1. Rub asparagus spears with olive oil and cover top of halved tomato with oregano.

2. Place under medium grill and cook until lightly softened but not browned. Meanwhile, poach both eggs in gently simmering water until ready.

3. Carefully remove the poached eggs with a slatted spoon and place over grilled tomato halves and asparagus.

MORE GLOSS: 5:2 prawn recipe 



You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More