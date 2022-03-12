5:2 diet recipe: Rocket and grated kohlrabi salad with toasted cashew nuts

30 September 2014
gtg-vicki-5-2-recipe-kohlrabi-listing

Bored of salad? Try this recipe from Vicki Edgson to add a bit of spice, perfect if you're on the 5:2

For a spiced-up salad with a difference, try this rocket and grated kohlrabi version with tasty toasted cashew nuts.

Calories: 173

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 small head kohlrabi, outer leaves trimmed

1 handful rocket, washed and drained

1 small endive, quartered lengthwise

1 handful core frisée leaves (as these are the sweetest)

6-8 cashew nuts, whole or halved

1 dessert spoon walnut oil

1 tblsp apple cider or white wine vinegar

several sprigs of fresh tarragon

small bunch chives, chopped finely

salt and pepper as required

Cooking instructions:

1. Coarsely grate the kohlrabi and plunge into ice-cold water to prevent browning.

2. Place the cashew nuts into a frying pan over low heat and dry fry until golden. Remove from pan to prevent overheating and set to one side.

3. Mix walnut oil, chopped tarragon, chopped chives and apple cider vinegar as dressing.

4. Arrange all the leaves into a large salad bowl, top with grated drained Kohlrabi and cashew nuts and toss with dressing.  Serve as main course salad.


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Recipe

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More