5:2 diet recipe: scrambled eggs with watercress and feta cheese

Packed full of healthy fats, B vitamins, minerals and protein, eggs are a great energy-boosting way to start any day. Quick and simple, this recipe is great for beginners and culinary experts alike. Eat it fresh from the stove coupled with some seriously tasty lemon-drizzled watercress.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 medium eggs (organic)

1 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp olive oil

large handful of rocket or watercress, washed thoroughly

pinch of cayenne pepper

pinch of salt

juice of ½ a lemon

Cooking instructions:

1. Whisk the eggs, cayenne pepper and salt in a bowl until well mixed.

2. Heat olive oil in a frying pan over a low heat, pour in the egg mix and scramble gently until formed but still 'wet'.

3. Take off the heat, add feta cheese and carry on mixing until feta starts to melt.

4. Serve with rocket or watercress and squeeze lemon juice over the greens.

