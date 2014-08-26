5:2 diet recipe: Strawberry, Mango and Oat Smoothie

26 August 2014
get-the-gloss-strawberry-mango-and-oat-smoothie

Feeling washed out after the weekend? Try this 5:2 friendly strawberry smoothie from expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson

This tasty, tropical feast will have you whisked away to faraway shores in no time. Packed-full of healthy ingredients and super-cooling on the stomach, it’s the perfect smoothie to enjoy for breakfast or as a post-workout pick me up.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

6-7 medium strawberries, hulled

1 medium ripe mango, flesh removed from either side of the pip in the middle

1 tsp pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon rough milled oats

juice of 1/2 lime

water as required

3-4 basil leaves

Cooking instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients in a strong blender, adding water until you have the desired consistency.

Tip: This should be completely smooth, and not 'bitty' from the pumpkin seeds.


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More