5:2 diet recipe: Strawberry, Mango and Oat Smoothie

This tasty, tropical feast will have you whisked away to faraway shores in no time. Packed-full of healthy ingredients and super-cooling on the stomach, it’s the perfect smoothie to enjoy for breakfast or as a post-workout pick me up.
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
6-7 medium strawberries, hulled
1 medium ripe mango, flesh removed from either side of the pip in the middle
1 tsp pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon rough milled oats
juice of 1/2 lime
water as required
3-4 basil leaves
Cooking instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients in a strong blender, adding water until you have the desired consistency.
Tip: This should be completely smooth, and not 'bitty' from the pumpkin seeds.