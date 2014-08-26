5:2 diet recipe: Strawberry, Mango and Oat Smoothie

This tasty, tropical feast will have you whisked away to faraway shores in no time. Packed-full of healthy ingredients and super-cooling on the stomach, it’s the perfect smoothie to enjoy for breakfast or as a post-workout pick me up.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

6-7 medium strawberries, hulled

1 medium ripe mango, flesh removed from either side of the pip in the middle

1 tsp pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon rough milled oats

juice of 1/2 lime

water as required

3-4 basil leaves

Cooking instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients in a strong blender, adding water until you have the desired consistency.

Tip: This should be completely smooth, and not 'bitty' from the pumpkin seeds.