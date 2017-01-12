5:2 fast day recipe: Pokē bowls with tuna

On a recent trip to New York, it became apparent that poke bowls really were a ‘thing’. There were pokē pop-ups literally everywhere. As a sushi-lover, I couldn’t get enough of these little bowls of deliciousness. The basics are simple: very fresh raw fish – usually tuna or salmon – with a choice of umami extras: seaweed, avocado, fried shallots and rice were regulars on the pokē bowl circuit. Here’s my low-cal interpretation.

Make sure your tuna is so fresh you can eat it raw – ask a fishmonger or at the fish counter.

Makes 2 bowls | 220 kcal

Ingredients

100 g (3½ oz) very, very fresh tuna, cut into chunks

100 g (3½ oz) cucumber, peeled and diced

65 g (2 oz) podded edamame beans

5 radishes, very finely sliced

40 g (1½ oz) pickled seaweed (wakame) or grated carrot

2 tablespoons pickled ginger

For the marinade/ dressing

1½ tablespoons tamari

1 teaspoon rice

wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon black (or white) sesame seeds

½ teaspoon very finely chopped red chilli

2 spring onions (scallions), very finely chopped

a few coriander (cilantro) leaves

Method

In a shallow bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the marinade/dressing.

Add the tuna chunks and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.

Arrange the rest of the salad ingredients in a bowl and top with the fish. Drizzle over the marinade dressing, and serve.

You can also make this ahead and pack this into the fridge for a few hours.

This recipe is an extract from The Fast Days Cookbook by Laura Herring (Hardie Grant £12.99 RRP). Photography by Danielle Wood

