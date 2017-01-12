5:2 fast day recipe: Pokē bowls with tuna

On a recent trip to New York, it became apparent that poke bowls really were a ‘thing’. There were pokē pop-ups literally everywhere. As a sushi-lover, I couldn’t get enough of these little bowls of deliciousness. The basics are simple: very fresh raw fish – usually tuna or salmon – with a choice of umami extras: seaweed, avocado, fried shallots and rice were regulars on the pokē bowl circuit. Here’s my low-cal interpretation.
Make sure your tuna is so fresh you can eat it raw – ask a fishmonger or at the fish counter.
Makes 2 bowls | 220 kcal
Ingredients
100 g (3½ oz) very, very fresh tuna, cut into chunks
100 g (3½ oz) cucumber, peeled and diced
65 g (2 oz) podded edamame beans
5 radishes, very finely sliced
40 g (1½ oz) pickled seaweed (wakame) or grated carrot
2 tablespoons pickled ginger
For the marinade/ dressing
1½ tablespoons tamari
1 teaspoon rice
wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon black (or white) sesame seeds
½ teaspoon very finely chopped red chilli
2 spring onions (scallions), very finely chopped
a few coriander (cilantro) leaves
Method
In a shallow bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the marinade/dressing.
Add the tuna chunks and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.
Arrange the rest of the salad ingredients in a bowl and top with the fish. Drizzle over the marinade dressing, and serve.
You can also make this ahead and pack this into the fridge for a few hours.
This recipe is an extract from The Fast Days Cookbook by Laura Herring (Hardie Grant £12.99 RRP). Photography by Danielle Wood
Find out more about the 5:2 diet here and discover great recipe ideas and 5:2 meal plans