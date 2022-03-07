Book Review: The Fast Diet Recipe Book

It's very rare for a new diet to crop up on the health scene that isn't immediately dismissed by industry experts, and it's fair to say the 5:2 diet , or intermittent fasting is this year's exception. The Fast Diet , made famous by Dr Michael Mosley and Mimi Spencer with their how-to book of the same name, is more than just a fad diet ; it's a way of life. Here at Glossy towers we've been convinced by numerous first hand accounts of how well the diet works to lose not just weight, but lose fat specifically - all the while making you healthier in the process.

Based on the principle that you cut back calories and 'fast' for two days of the week, the fast diet allows you to eat as you like, within reason, for the majority of the time. Hoards of Glossy readers, health enthusiasts and even foodies have adopted the 5:2 diet, usually with great results thanks to its simple format.

But keeping on top of those calories isn't always easy thanks to busy lifestyles, even if you do keep your MyFitnessPal app up to date; nor is it easy to concoct a low-calorie meal which isn’t simply a sad-looking boiled egg and sprig of parsley. This is why journalist and fasting fan Mimi Spencer has teamed up with Registered Dietician Dr Sarah Schenker to create The Fast Diet Recipe Book.

With 150 calorie-controlled meals that make those two 'fast days' both easier and tastier, the new cookery book is brimming with ideas and tips to keep you on track. Divided helpfully into categories such as simple breakfasts, leisurely breakfasts, fish, meat, salads and soups, there's something for everyone no matter how fussy your tastebuds. Spencer also repeats the key concepts discovered by herself and Dr Michael Mosley in the original book, just to reiterate those all-important health benefits and the science behind why it works.