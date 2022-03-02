Clever Guts Diet Recipe: Dr Tim’s Healthy Gut Smoothie

Trying the Clever Guts Diet created by Dr Michael Mosley and looking for new recipes that are optimised for gut health? Give this smoothie recipe a go - perfect for phase one - taken from the sister book written by GP Dr Bailey (who also happens to be Mrs Mosley), The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book.

Dr Bailey says: "A thick, fruity smoothie shared by our great friend Tim in Australia, who slimmed back down to the figure he had at medical school by drinking these as part of his 5:2 fast day regimen."

Serves 1 | Dairy-free | Gluten-free | 520 calories

Ingredients

1⁄2 avocado, sliced

1 apple, cored and chopped

2 pak choi, green leaves only

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp full-fat live Greek-style yogurt (or non-dairy equivalent)

3 tbsp dairy or non-dairy milk, such as almond or soya

Large handful of spinach leaves

75g frozen strawberries or blueberries

Handful of ice cubes

Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blitz for 10-20 seconds. The mixture should retain a little texture.

2. Pour it into a jug and store it in the fridge. It will keep for up to 24 hours.

This recipe was taken from The Clever Guts Diet Recipe Book, Dr Clare Bailey and Joy Skipper, Short Books, £14.99 on Amazon