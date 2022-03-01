5 chocolate desserts and snack recipes to make from the Fast 800 Diet

Looking for something to satisfy a sweet tooth when you are on the blood sugar-balancing Fast 800 Diet? It's an intermittent fasting/time-restricted eating plan in which sweet treats (and red wine) are not off the menu. All the recipes are based on the healthy approach of the Mediterranean diet . MORE GLOSS: How to succeed at the Fast 800 Diet by Dr Michael Mosley From high protein chocolate mousse to beetroot chocolate brownies and the most delicious chunks of dark chocolate, try these desserts and sweet snacks full of healthy ingredients. Chocolate Mousse - the high protein pudding

This mousse is low in sugar and high in protein making it the perfect indulgent treat. Calories per serving: 406

Prep time: 5 minutes + 1 hour to set

Cooking time: Nil Ingredients 70 ml full-fat milk

50 g The Fast 800 Chocolate Shake or chocolate whey protein powder

1 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder

10 g chia seeds

½ tsp vanilla extract

100g full fat plain Greek yoghurt

25 g raspberries



Method 1. In a medium bowl, mix together the milk, shake powder, cacao powder, chia seeds and vanilla. Leave to sit at room temperature for 5 minutes, then give mixture another good stir. 2.Transfer mixture into a serving glass and cover with glad wrap. Refrigerate for least 1 hour. 3. Once mousse is set, serve topped with yoghurt and berries. Chocolate Kidney Bean Cake - the high fibre treat

Challenge anyone to guess the main ingredient of this rich chocolate cake, or that it has no added sugar! It's high in fibre (even cocoa is 30 per cent fibre), yet melts in the mouth. Serves: 12

Calories per serve: 250

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes Ingredients 400g tin red kidney beans, drained and rinsed1 tbsp vanilla extract

5 small eggs

150g coconut oil

15 large soft pitted dates, diced

60g cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

150g fresh raspberries or diced rhubarb Method 1. Preheat the oven to 150°C. Grease a 20cm round cake tin and line the base with lightly greased baking paper. 2. In a moderate-sized bowl blend the kidney beans, vanilla extract, eggs, 1 tbsp water, a pinch of salt and the coconut oil until smooth (about 4-5 minutes). Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix them together well. 3. Pour the mixture into the cake tin, gently press the raspberries into the surface then bake it for about 30 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and leave it to cool for 10 minutes before turning it out on a rack. Tip: If you are not counting calories you can throw in an extra tbsp of coconut oil and 3 extra dates – for non-fast days. You can also use this mixture to make cupcakes. Use a 12-hole tray, lined with paper cases. They need slightly less cooking time, around 15 to 20 mins. Choc Berry Bites - full of good fats and anti-oxidants

Full of polyphenols from dark chocolate, good fats from nuts and antioxidants from strawberries. What’s not to love! Serves 6

Calories per serving: 146

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes plus time to set Ingredients 100 g plain dark chocolate (around 85% cocoa solids)

2 tsp coconut oil

15 g flaked almonds, roughly chopped

15 g pistachios (shelled), roughly chopped

6 strawberries, washed and dried Method 1. To melt the chocolate, fill half a small saucepan with water. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Break the chocolate into squares and place in a heat-proof bowl along with the coconut oil. Carefully place the bowl on the saucepan making sure the base of the bowl is not touching the surface of the water. Leave to melt slowly for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Alternatively, microwave the chocolate and coconut oil on high for 1-2 minutes in intervals of 30 seconds, stirring chocolate between each interval until chocolate is almost fully melted. 2. Carefully remove the hot bowl from the saucepan. Stir the pistachios and half the almonds into the chocolate mixture. 3. Distribute the remaining almonds evenly into the bottom of 6 ice cube moulds. 4. Spoon chocolate mixture into the ice cube moulds, then top each with a strawberry, stem side up. 5. Place moulds in fridge and leave for approximately 2-3 hours or until set before serving. Tip: ‎These treats are for enjoyment every now and then and preferably after a meal. If strawberries are not in season, any fresh berries will work. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge or cool dark cupboard. Chocolate Beetroot Brownie - the one with hidden veg

Another recipe people will struggle to identify the main ingredient of! Serves: 20

Calories per serve: 128 Ingredients 100g coconut oil, plus extra for greasing

275g cooked beetroot, drained and cut into small chunks

3 large eggs

60g cocoa powder

100g soft pitted dates

100g wholemeal self-raising flower

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

75g plain dark chocolate (around 85% cocoa solids), roughly chopped Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C (fan 180, gas 6). Grease and line the base and sides of a 20cm loose-based square cake tin with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place the beetroot, eggs, cocoa powder, dates and coconut oil in a food processor and blend until thoroughly combined. You can also blend the ingredients together in a bowl using a stick blender.

3. Add the flour, cinnamon, a pinch of sea salt and the bicarbonate of soda and blend until well combined. Add an extra tablespoon of water to loosen the mixture, if needed.

4. Stir in the chocolate, then spoon into the prepared tin, spreading to the sides.

5. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until risen and just firm to the touch. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then turn out and cut into squares to serve. Chocolate, Pistachio and Cranberry Pennies - the healthy chocolate fix