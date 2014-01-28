Diary of a 5:2 dieter

1st January 2014 – New Year thoughts

2014. The year of the new me - the new, thinner, and healthier me. I said it in 2013, and 2012. Actually, I think I’ve said it every year since I began university, but recently I have come to realise that I can’t shovel dozens of cream cakes into my mouth whilst staying a perfect size 10.

It’s safe to say I’m not a green juice kind of girl. Oh no, I’m definitely the double chocolate milkshake girl with extra whipped cream. Oh, and don’t forget the sprinkles. Recently I’ve been struggling to do up my size 12 jeans and the other day I almost broke the zip on my favourite size 12 (should be a size 14) dress, and so I’ve decided that it’s high time I face up to the fact I not only need to diet, but also succeed at it too.

So this January (and for however long it takes to shift the podgy pounds), I am going to attempt the 5.2 diet. For me it sounds more manageable, as I won’t need to restrict myself for the whole week - just 2 days out of 7, you reduce your calorie intake to 500, and eat normally for the other 5 days. It’s a goal that seems easier to achieve for those who want to diet but can’t quite manage the long slog of 7 days, week in week out.

Some people do the fasting days apart from each other, but I have decided to do them two days in a row as I reckon it’ll be easier to get them out the way (plus I’ve heard it helps you lose more weight). Susannah, my boss said, I was nuts and that I’d pass out. I’m not sure if I’m being really clever or just plain stupid...

Week 1

Monday 6th January 2014

Here we go, my first fasting day. It’s 7.30am and I’m on the train with a very heavy bag full of healthy supplies. My thoughts swing between ‘This is going to be a breeze, I’m not even hungry, I won’t think about food all day,’ to ‘You’re a foodie, an emotional eater, a cake obsessive, this is never going to work.’

Breakfast:

A smoothie with blueberries, strawberries and almond milk. (81cals)

Smoothies are very filling and the calories are kept to a minimum by using berries and almond milk. I’m in the office at 8.45 am so I sip this slowly and it actually tastes pretty good.

11.00am and I’ve already drunk 2 litres of water, my bladder hates me but my hunger is kept at bay.

12.30pm I’m hungry. It is said that we often confuse hunger with thirst, so instead of eating I make a green tea, which keeps me going for another hour. I figure the later I eat lunch, then the later I’ll get peckish this afternoon.

1.30pm Stir-fried vegetables seasoned with cumin, salt and pepper (125cals), Blackberry soya yoghurt (91cals).

3.30pm I am ready to punch something, or the person I can hear crunching joyfully. I. Need. Food. I cannot physically drink another litre of water without losing the plot. To add to the torture, it’s a colleague’s birthday and chocolate cake is passed round. I say no obviously but it takes A LOT of willpower. Restricting my calories to 500 makes me realise that one slice of cake would be today’s calorific intake in one huge bite. Instead I have a green tea and try to ignore everyone’s crumb-filled faces.

5pm For the past hour all I have thought about is food. I’ve bored the entire office about how much I am going to eat on my first non-fast day right down to the last detail of how I will season the food. I’m surprised our GTG homepage design isn’t covered in images of cake.

5.30pm I leave the office because I need to stop myself from eating, but today of all days I miss the train by a minute and end up browsing M&S. There’s a man filling up his basket with five chocolate donuts. I know because I counted. I have to leave before I tackle him to the ground.

7.30pm There are a bag of fruit pastilles in my car. I actually sit there and work out how much one fruit pastille will be (13 calories in case you are wondering) and I suck it blissfully all the way home - just enough until I can enjoy that final chew. It could be the most satisfying sugar hit of my whole life.

8pm Carrot and coriander soup (75cals) 2 Ryvita crackers (76cals). I make this from scratch - desperate times. It’s actually tasty and surprisingly it fills me up.