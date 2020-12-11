What a diet doctor does to stay healthy over Christmas

No one’s actively counting calories on 25 December, which is just as well because according to Dr Michael Mosley, creator of the Fast 800 Plan, we can consume anything up to 3-4,000 of them just on Christmas Day. “It’s probably at least 2,000 more calories than we need,“ he says. It's the build-up to Christmas that can be tricky, he points out. “You start eating lots of chocolates and drinking a lot of alcohol as well, which is laden with calories.” In the case of alcohol, it’s not just the calories , but the fact that it presses pause on fat burning and makes you want to consume everything in sight.

We all expect a bit of a wine waist around this time, but to save ourselves the pain and privation of working it all off in the new year (although why wait? says Dr Mosley) there are a few ways to be a little healthier. He offers his realistic tips and shares some of his favourite healthy (and still edible) Christmas recipes. Low carb trifle anyone? You might just surprise yourself.

Make a few healthy Christmas dinner swaps

“It’s certainly very tricky to follow a healthy diet over the Christmas period, but there are easy substitutes that will make things a little healthier. Rather than a big pile of roast potatoes. I recommend more roasted vegetables such as parsnips and carrots. Go for a healthy, Fast 800 Spiced Festive Cake Christmas cake (below), it has no icing rather than something a lot more glutenous."

Ask people not to give you chocolates

“If you are following a healthy diet, then do let the rest of your family know that being offered boxes of chocolates for Christmas is probably not a good idea this year, or ever.”

Keep up an exercise regime

“The temptation is to sit in front of the telly all the time, particularly after a big Christmas meal. But you will find that is not going to help burn off some of those calories you've just consumed in huge amounts.”

Swap calorie restriction for time-restricted eating

“If you’re on a weight-loss plan which involves calorie restriction such as the Fast 800 diet , you will find it very difficult to do any serious calorie restriction over Christmas. You might consider time-restricted eating particularly ending your evening meal earlier. Recent studies have suggested that TRE [restiricting your food intake to a specific window such as eight hours] is beneficial for mild weight loss.”

Plan your day and don’t splurge at night

“In our family, typically, what we do is have a light breakfast around 10 am, a reasonably big Christmas lunch, go for a longish walk, do some exercise, and then have a very light evening meal, of leftovers or turkey soup in the evening with a few vegetables avoiding anything heavy.”

Don’t drink your calories

“Obviously, you're going to celebrate. The only thing is I'd say is to be aware that alcohol is pretty calorific - a smallish glass of wine can come in at about 170 calories and cocktails especially those with lots of cream in it, will be very calorific. And then of course there all sorts of fizzy drinks that tend to come out. I recommend that you alternate drinking a glass of alcohol with a glass of water. That way, you probably won’t drink as much. Try the red wine spritzer [below]”

If you’ve put on a few pounds, don’t wait to shift them

“It is possible to undo any overeating. You could certainly undo the damage afterwards in a couple of days of restricting your calories. The best time to lose weight is soon after you put it on. Without a doubt, it is much easier before your body gets used to the new, fatter you. So, do get stuck in as soon as it's convenient. You do not have to wait for 1 January. You can begin earlier. There is nothing sacred about the first of January! Start following the Fast 800 program, use meal replacement shakes and you will find that weight will fall off very easily, but if you leave it on, it won't.”

Fast 800 Christmas recipes

Mulled wine