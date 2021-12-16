Recipe: make Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 keto diet pizza

Dr Michael Mosley is the man who put intermittent fasting on the map in 2013. His The Fast Diet book turned the nation onto the principle of 5:2 dieting and helped thousands lose weight and reverse type 2 diabetes - not least the good doctor himself, who suffered from the condition.

Since then, his 5:2 ethos has morphed into what he calls the Fast 800 an 800-calorie a day way of eating for weight loss, which embraces time-restricted eating , the Keto or high fat diet and the Mediterranean diet principles of consuming a diet rich in healthy proteins and vegetables and lower in carbs.

"Most rapid weight loss studies are now based on 800 calories a day, which is high enough to be sustainable and give the nutrients you need, and low enough to lead to rapid weight loss and other beneficial health changes," he says.

His latest concept, which you'll find on his Fast 800 online programme , is all about 'flipping the metabolic switch', especially on our favourite high carb fast foods such as pizza, sushi and nachos. His 'switch flipping' technique is based on the idea that the body gets its energy from either glucose (sugar) or fats and that the latter is a healthier way to fuel yourself. By reducing the number of carbs we eat, we can steer the body away from using carbs as fuel and switch it to burning fat - like a hybrid car. Using fat as fuel is also known as ketosis.

There's more to come too. Dr Mosley's latest book, The Fast 800 Keto, £7.99 out on December 31, is all about the ketogenic way of eating

Dr Mosley believes the concept can help treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as improve brain health, blood pressure and inflammation.

Try it for yourself by swapping your takeaway pizza for this keto version full of Mediterranean flavour.

Pumpkin Pesto Pizza

Serves: 1

Calories: 374

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes



Protein: 18.5

Fibre: 9.5

Carbs: 9.8

Sugar: 8.3

Fat: 27.2

Ingredients

200g cauliflower, roughly chopped

25g almond meal

1 large free-range egg, beaten

½tsp dried oregano

15g basil pesto

60g pumpkin, cut into 1cm thick slices

10g rocket

sea salt

black pepper

chilli flakes (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, gas mark 6. Line two baking trays with greaseproof paper.

2. Place pumpkin slices into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.

3. While the pumpkin is baking, place the cauliflower into a food processor and process until it resembles breadcrumbs.

4. Decant into a bowl and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes, until softened (or steam).

5. Tip into a clean tea cloth and leave to cool for a few minutes. When cool enough to handle, scrunch up the tea cloth and squeeze out as much liquid as possible (this is so your base doesn’t go soggy).

6. Transfer the cauliflower back to the bowl and mix in the ground almonds, egg and oregano. Season well.

7. Tip the cauliflower mixture onto the other prepared baking sheet and using your hands, press into a 10-15cm circle for each serve, with a slightly higher rim around the outside.

8. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly golden.

9. When the cauliflower base is cooked, remove from the oven and spread over pesto and top with pumpkin slices.

10. Bake for another 5-6 minutes then serve topped with fresh rocket and chilli flakes, cut into wedges.

Notes

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat (in the oven is best) and serve.

Batch cook and freeze in portions for up to 1 month. Defrost and reheat (in the oven is best) before serving.

Recipes from The Fast 800 online programme developed in conjunction with Dr Michael Mosley to offer support and guidance for achieving long-lasting health.

