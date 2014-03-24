Fast Cook: 5:2 Fast Day Fishcakes with Thai Salad recipe

Who said dieting has to be a chore? Making the 5:2 as easy as possible, Mimi Spencer’s new book is packed with delicious low-calorie recipes

Mimi Spencer , 5:2 diet convert and co-author of the Fast Diet book , is a firm favourite at GTG HQ and our go-to source for all things 5:2-related. Proven to have effective results, the diet consists of two fast days of around 600 calories combined with a healthy eating plan for the remaining days of the week. Thankfully, our saviour Mimi has created a range of low-calorie recipes which are as easy as they are delicious.

Guaranteed to warm your tummy and soul, this fishcake and Thai salad recipe is taken from Mimi’s new Fast Cook recipe book (RRP £9.99, Amazon ). Simple, savory and satisfying.

Calorie Count: 297 per portion

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless salmon fillets

2 tbsp Thai red curry paste

2cm fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp soy sauce

handful of coriander

cooking oil spray

lime wedges, to serve

For the salad

2 carrots, peeled and ribboned

1 small cucumber, peeled and ribboned

100g beansprouts

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp Thai fish sauce

½ tsp caster sugar

handful of mint leaves

handful of coriander

Method

Pulse the fish in a food processor together with the curry paste, ginger, soy and coriander, until you have a rough mince. Shape into 4 patties, each one 1½-2cm thick.

Heat a non-stick frying pan, spray with oil and fry the fishcakes for 4 minutes on each side, turning until crisp and cooked through.

Prepare the salad by combining the ingredients. Serve alongside the hot fishcakes, with a little more coriander and some lime wedges.

Optional extra