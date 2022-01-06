Recipe: Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 Low Carb Nachos

If you swore to eat more healthily in 2022 but are already finding yourself missing some of your favourite meals, you're in luck. Renowned diet doctor Michael Mosley has created a collection of healthy alternatives to your favourite treats, from pizzas to sushi to our favourite, nachos.

Dr Michael Mosley is the man who put intermittent fasting on the map in 2013. His The Fast Diet book turned the nation onto the principle of 5:2 dieting and helped thousands lose weight and reverse type 2 diabetes.

Since then, his 5:2 ethos has morphed into what he calls the Fast 800 an 800-calorie a day way of eating for weight loss, which embraces time-restricted eating , the Keto or high fat diet and the Mediterranean diet principles of consuming a diet rich in healthy proteins and vegetables and lower in carbs.

His latest concept, which you'll find on his Fast 800 online programme , is all about 'flipping the metabolic switch', especially on our favourite high carb fast foods such as pizza, sushi and nachos.

His 'switch flipping' technique is based on the idea that the body gets its energy from either glucose (sugar) or fats and that the latter is a healthier way to fuel yourself. By reducing the number of carbs we eat, we can steer the body away from using carbs as fuel and switch it to burning fat - like a hybrid car. Using fat as fuel is also known as ketosis.

In his latest book, The Fast 800 Keto, £7.99 , he switches up classic takeaway meals for healthier alternatives. Our beloved nachos could be up to and over 530 calories per serving, with artificial flavourings and preservatives as well as being heavy in trans fats, lacking the micronutrients from fresh produce. In his take on the Mexican delight, Dr Mosley keeps the nachos low carb and includes more fresh vegetables. Not only will it taste better, it's also lower in calories and higher in micronutrients which is key to a healthy immune system – vital in our current climate with Covid-19 cases rife.

Low Carb Nachos recipe

Serves: 1

Calories: 456

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes



Protein: 36.5g

Fat: 30.5g

Fibre: 4.2g

Carbs: 6.2g

Sugar: 6.1g

Ingredients

30g cheddar cheese, grated

10g parmesan cheese, grated

100g beef mince

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp dried oregano

½ garlic clove, minced

¼ of a 400g tin chopped tomato

¼ avocado, diced

½ tomato, diced

1 tbsp tomato paste/concentrate

10g pickled jalapenos

20g sour cream

1 spring onion, sliced

fresh coriander

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (fan) /180°C /350°F /Gas mark four and line a rimmed baking tray.

2. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese on the tray in a thin layer, in the shape of a rectangle. Try not to leave any big gaps. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese evenly over top of the cheddar.

3. Bake for six to eight minutes, checking every minute or so to ensure that it does not burn. You want the cheese to melt together.

4. Remove the cheese from the oven and let cool for ten minutes.

5. While cheese is cooling, make your beef mix. In a pot over medium heat, dry fry the spices for one to two minutes, stirring regularly, until fragrant – add a splash of water and stir through.

6. Add the beef and garlic, and brown in the spices before adding the tinned tomatoes and tomato paste (concentrate). Simmer for five to ten minutes to thicken.

7. Peel the cooked cheese away from the baking paper and cut lengthwise into five cm/two-inch strips (a pizza cutter works well). After cutting the cheese into strips, cut each strip diagonally into triangles.

8. Transfer the individual chips back to the parchment paper and grill on high for two to three minutes to colour - watch closely!

9. Let the chips cool and crisp up - you’ll need to wait about 30 minutes.

10. Pile the chips on a plate and cover with the beef and all your remaining nacho toppings

Notes

Batch cook the mince and freeze in portions for up to two months.

Defrost and reheat before serving with freshly made chips.

Recipe taken from Dr Michael Mosley's latest book The Fast 800 Keto, £7.99