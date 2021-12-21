Recipe: make Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 low carb salmon sushi

First Dr Michael Mosley brought us the 5:2 fast diet which helped thousand of peopel lose eight and reverse type 32 diabetes. More recebtly it; evolved into the Fast 800 an 800-calorie a day way of eating for weight loss, which embraces time-restricted eating , the Keto or high fat diet and the Mediterranean diet principles of consuming a diet rich in healthy proteins and vegetables and lower in carbs.

His latest concept is 'flipping the metabolic switch', especially on our favourite high carb fast foods such as pizza, sushi and nachos, as he outlines in his Fast 800 online programme.

The idea is that your body works a bit like a hybrid car, with two alternative fuel sources, fat and glucose carbs). As a preference, the body uses sugar first, but if we give it fewer carbs,m it then has to flip the switch to burning fat for energy. Using fat as fuel is also known as ketosis.

Dr Mosley believes the concept can help treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as improve brain health, blood pressure and inflammation.

Dr Mosley's next book, The Fast 800 Keto, £7.99 out on December 31, is all about the ketogenic way of eating

Try it for yourself by swapping your takeaway sushi for this cauliflower version rich in omega-3, unsaturated fats and fibre, leaving you feeling fresh over this holiday period.

Salmon Sushi

Serves: 1

Calories: 381

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Protein: 20.4g

Fat: 29.9g

Fibre: 7.8g

Carbs: 4.1g

Sugar: 3.9g

Ingredients

150g cauliflower, riced

50g cream cheese, softened

0.5 tbsp rice wine vinegar

0.5 tbsp tamari

1-2 sheets Nori paper

0.5 cucumber, sliced lengthways into thin strips

0.25 avocado, sliced thinly

40g smoked salmon

¼ lemon, juice

pickled ginger, for serving



Method

1. In a pan over medium-high heat, fry cauliflower rice with tamari - cook until it dries out (about 5-10 minutes).

2. Allow cauliflower to cool a bit and add to a bowl with cream cheese and rice wine vinegar. Mix together well and place in the fridge until cool.

3. Once the rice mixture is cooled, you can start making your sushi.

4. Place a nori sheet down on a board, rough side up (or bamboo rolling sheet if you have one. Spread some of the cauliflower rice mixture in a thin layer over the nori sheet, leaving about 2cm/¾ inch of empty space at the top.

5. Place all of the filling items along the sushi roll, don’t overfill.

6. Roll sushi tightly (using a bamboo sheet if you have one as this will give a tighter roll).

7. Repeat if you have ingredients left over.

8. Cut sushi into 2cm/½ inch portions and serve with lemon squeezed over the top and pickled ginger.

Notes

If following a gluten-free diet, please check the label of the tamari to ensure there are no sources of gluten.

Swap the salmon and avocado for your favourite sushi fillings!



Recipes from The Fast 800 online programme developed in conjunction with Dr Michael Mosley to offer support and guidance for achieving long-lasting health.

