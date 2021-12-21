Recipe: make Dr Michael Mosley's Fast 800 low carb salmon sushi

21 December 2021
fast-800-sushi-

Based on the ketogenic and Mediterranean diets, this tasty take on sushi is high in protein, healthy fats and fibre

First Dr Michael Mosley brought us the 5:2 fast diet which helped thousand of peopel lose eight and reverse type 32 diabetes. More recebtly it; evolved into the Fast 800 an 800-calorie a day way of eating for weight loss, which embraces time-restricted eating , the Keto or high fat diet  and the Mediterranean diet  principles of consuming a diet rich in healthy proteins and vegetables and lower in carbs.

His latest concept is 'flipping the metabolic switch', especially on our favourite high carb fast foods such as pizza,  sushi and nachos, as he outlines in his  Fast 800 online programme. 

The idea is that your body works a bit like a hybrid car, with two alternative fuel sources, fat and glucose carbs). As a preference, the body uses sugar first, but if we give it fewer carbs,m it then has to flip the switch to burning fat for energy. Using fat as fuel is also known as ketosis.

Dr Mosley believes the concept can help treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as improve brain health, blood pressure and inflammation.

Dr Mosley's next book, The Fast 800 Keto, £7.99  out on December 31, is all about the ketogenic way of eating

Try it for yourself by swapping your takeaway sushi for this cauliflower version rich in omega-3, unsaturated fats and fibre, leaving you feeling fresh over this holiday period.

Salmon Sushi

Serves: 1
Calories: 381
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Protein: 20.4g
Fat: 29.9g
Fibre: 7.8g
Carbs: 4.1g
Sugar: 3.9g

Ingredients
150g cauliflower, riced
50g cream cheese, softened
0.5 tbsp rice wine vinegar
0.5 tbsp tamari
1-2 sheets Nori paper
0.5 cucumber, sliced lengthways into thin strips
0.25 avocado, sliced thinly
40g smoked salmon
¼ lemon, juice
pickled ginger, for serving

Method

1. In a pan over medium-high heat, fry cauliflower rice with tamari - cook until it dries out (about 5-10 minutes).

2. Allow cauliflower to cool a bit and add to a bowl with cream cheese and rice wine vinegar. Mix together well and place in the fridge until cool.

3. Once the rice mixture is cooled, you can start making your sushi.

4. Place a nori sheet down on a board, rough side up (or bamboo rolling sheet if you have one. Spread some of the cauliflower rice mixture in a thin layer over the nori sheet, leaving about 2cm/¾ inch of empty space at the top.

5. Place all of the filling items along the sushi roll, don’t overfill.

6. Roll sushi tightly (using a bamboo sheet if you have one as this will give a tighter roll).

7. Repeat if you have ingredients left over.

8. Cut sushi into 2cm/½ inch portions and serve with lemon squeezed over the top and pickled ginger.

Notes

If following a gluten-free diet, please check the label of the tamari to ensure there are no sources of gluten.

Swap the salmon and avocado for your favourite sushi fillings!

Recipes from  The Fast 800 online programme  developed in conjunction with Dr Michael Mosley to offer support and guidance for achieving long-lasting health.

Buy now 

MORE GLOSS: Make the Fast 800 Keto pumpkin pizza


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More