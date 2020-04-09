A healthy alternative to hot cross buns? Count us in

9 April 2020
hot-cross-bun-balls

We're all over these hot cross bun protein balls by Michael Mosley (sorry Lindy bunny)

Michael Mosley, the man behind the Fast 800 Diet  and the 5:2 diet  has given us the greatest Easter gift go all - no, not a giant Lindt Bunny, a healthy alternative to hot cross buns in the form of his Easter protein balls from his Fast 800 online programme. It's a weight loss and maintenance eating plan are based on the Mediterranean diet , shown to be the healthiest diet in the world.

Calories per ball: 107
Prep time: 10 minutes plus one hour to set
Cooking time: Nil

Ingredients

100g almond flour
100g desiccated coconut
100g The Fast 800 Vanilla Shake  or vanilla whey protein powder
10g chia seeds
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
1 tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 orange, zest and juice
1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
3 Medjool dates, chopped
½ tsp vanilla extract
15g tahini paste

Method

1. Place all ingredients into a food processor and pulse on high until well combined.
2. Using hands, shape mixture into 14 even balls.
3. Place balls in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

Leftover tip:

Leftover portions can be stored in the refrigerator for up to seven days, or in the freezer for up to three months.

An optional extra: To make them extra festive, add Easter crosses on the protein balls by mixing together 25 g of The Fast 800 Vanilla shake powder or vanilla whey protein powder with enough melted coconut oil to make a pourable consistency. Use a teaspoon to carefully draw crosses over each ball.

The Fast 800  is an approach to healthy living and weight loss based on the latest scientific research. The Fast 800 online programme has been developed in conjunction with Dr Michael Mosley for those that need more support and guidance for achieving long-lasting health.

