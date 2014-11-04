Pan-fried giant garlic prawns with french beans, spring onions, garlic and chilli

Whether you are self-confessed prawn obsessive or have never tried the delicate seafood, this recipe is perfect for prawn-pros and beginners alike. Simple and super tasty, the mix of chilli and garlic gives the prawns an extra kick and makes for a dish that’s full of flavour. Easy to prepare and with absolutely no wastage, this recipe makes for a great dinner-party pleaser.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

4 giant prawns, heads and skin removed (do not discard these as they make a wonderful fish stock)

1 spring onion, trimmed and sliced finely

1 red chilli pepper, seeds removed, and chopped finely

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped roughly

10-12 French beans, topped and tailed

vegetable stock

1 tsp olive oil

Cooking instructions:

1. Place all skins and heads of prawns in the stock and simmer gently for 10-15 mins. Strain and discard prawn parts.

2. Reserve the stock to simmer the French beans for 2-3 mins before serving the dish.

3. Meanwhile heat the oil and gently pan-fry the chilli, garlic and spring onions until aroma is released from all, then add the prawns to the pan, stirring until they turn pink.

4. Pour the fish stock and French beans over the prawns, heat through for one minute and serve in a large pasta or soup bowl. Nothing is wasted, and it tastes delicious!

