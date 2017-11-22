Recipe: Lamb Tagine from The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet Recipe Book

22 November 2017
tagine

Created by Dr Clare Bailey, GP and wife of Dr Michael Mosley, this Lamb Tagine is an easy to make dinner idea that's packed full of flavour.

This delicious lamb dish is taken from the companion cookbook to Dr Michael Mosley's  number one best-selling publication, The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet . Wife of Dr Michael Mosley, Dr Clare Bailey, has teamed up with renowned nutritionist Dr Sarah Schenker to create a collection of low-cal, low-carb recipes, all expertly balanced and easy to make.

LAMB TAGINE

This is one of the easiest stews to make, despite the long list of ingredients. It really is a case of chuck it in and let it cook. It is full of North African flavours, the sweetness of the apricots melding deliciously with the spices and the tang of lemon.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

400g stewing lamb, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, diced

3cm root ginger, diced

2 tsp turmeric

3 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

0.1 tsp chilli flakes, fresh chilli or paste

50g dried apricots, chopped

500ml chicken or vegetable stock

200g butternut squash pieces (you can buy them ready prepared)

Juice of half a lemon

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 150°C.

2. Put all the ingredients, except the lemon juice and butternut squash, in a casserole.

3. Cover and cook it in the oven for 2 hours, checking it occasionally and topping up the stock if necessary.

4. Add the lemon juice and butternut squash and cook for a further 1-2 hours. Again, add extra water if it looks dry.

5. Before serving, add another squeeze of lemon and some salt and black pepper.

6. Serve with quinoa and a green vegetable such as steamed courgettes.

Recipe taken from the The 8 Week Blood Sugar Diet Recipe Book by Dr Clare Bailey and Dr Sarah Schenker, with a foreword from Dr Michael Mosley, photography by Joe Sarah.  Buy online here.


