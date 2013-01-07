The 5:2 diet plan: week one

It's been a while since a diet craze came along that wasn't slaughtered by the experts and deemed a Very Bad Idea, but ever since the concept of the 5:2 diet (that's the 'five to two' diet, also known as the 2 5 diet or Fast Diet) came along, a quiet buzz has swept calorie counters everywhere.

It all started when Dr Michael Mosley attracted our attention with BBC's Horizon programme Eat, Fast, Live Longer, which saw him adopt a new way of fasting to lose a stone in five weeks. Curious yet?



The diet involves five days 'on' and two days 'off'; that is, five days of eating normally (keep it healthy, mind) and originally two days of cutting calorie intake to around 500 calories each, however, Dr Mosley has since updated the 5:2 calorie guidelines to make fasting guidelines that bit more manageable...

The Updated 5:2 Diet

Five years after its original conception, Dr Mosley revised* the original 5:2 diet to a new variation - the 5:2 Blood Sugar Diet . Based on the principles of the Mediterranean diet , you can stick to the same 5:2 routine but allow for 800 calories on fast days as opposed to the former 500 suggested for women, and 600 for men, as Dr Mosley explains:

"Going up to 800 calories is unlikely to make much of a difference, but it makes it easier to fit into a busy life."

It may take you slightly longer to reach your weight loss goal, so by all means stick to Vicki's 500 calories fast day meal ideas as outlined below if the original 5:2 concept works for you, but if a little extra sustenance is required, here are some guidelines as to the calorie counts of healthy meal additions to take you up to the 800 mark:

A banana: 52 cals

Poached egg: 53 cals

20 almonds: 140 cals (one almond is 7 calories)

Skinless chicken breast: 148 calories

100g serving of tofu: roughly 68 calories

Medium avocado: 143 kcal

One tablespoon full fat Greek yogurt: 59 cals

One small bar of dark chocolate (32g): roughly 180 cals

50g serving of houmous: roughly 160 cal

10 strawberries: 30 cal (one strawberry is 1 calorie)

30g serving of porridge oats: 114 cal

50g portion of brown rice: 166 cal

Clearly additions aren't restricted to the above (just ideas!). You can check the calorie count of meals and snacks using the NHS Calorie Checker to determine whether you're hitting your 800 calorie fast day limit.



As for how to go about doing the 5:2 diet? For the next six weeks health and nutrition expert Vicki Edgson will be bringing you a weekly free diet plan of what to eat and when - with plenty of great tips and food inspiration along the way. In fact, she makes it sound all pretty easy, not to mention tasty…