The 5:2 diet plan: week six

Judy Johnson 11 February 2013
get-the-gloss-the-5-2-diet-food-plan-week-6-1
Getty Images

It's the final dose of our six week series of the 5:2 diet plan - but there's still plenty of tricks and treats to try

It's the sixth and final week of our 5:2 diet plan (see weeks one , two , three , four  and five  if you haven't already) and we hope the benefits are already shining through. To finish off, nutritional expert Vicki Edgson has pieced together a delicious menu that even lets you treat yourself to a glass of wine or two. Just make sure you keep up the good work...

Foods to increase and avoid

Increase: Your confidence in eating out. The best foods are inevitably prepared from fresh at home, but when faced with the restaurant menu, look for the healthiest and better-balanced options. For those still preparing all their food at home, you may wish to select from weeks one to three at the beginning of the six week programme.

Avoid: Old habits – tinned and packet foods, and quick sweet snacks – it’s a fast and slippery road back down the Snakes and Ladders of healthy eating, but you have come to the final week of your six week programme, and must now be feeling good. Remember, this is a way of life, and research already shows that this approach to eating can reduce the likelihood of degenerative disease, and prolong your healthy years!

5:2 fast days update

Originally, the 5:2’s two ‘fast days’ consisted of cutting calorie intake to around 500 calories. However, after revising the plan into the 5:2 Blood Sugar Diet (based on the principles of the Mediterranean diet ), this has now been increased to 800 calories. You can still stick to the original 5:2 routine as before by following Vicki’s fast day meal ideas below (it may allow you to reach your weight loss goals a little faster), however allowing for 800 calories instead could make the plan easier to stick to on busy days.

Here are some guidelines as to the calorie counts of some healthy meal additions to take you up to the 800 mark.

100g serving of puy lentils: roughly 141 calories

50g serving of chickpeas: 160 calories

50g serving of butter beans: 145 calories

A banana: 52 calories

Poached egg: 53 calories

20 almonds: 140 calories (one almond is 7 calories)

Skinless chicken breast: 148 calories

100g serving of tofu: roughly 68 calories

Medium avocado: 143 kcal

One tablespoon full fat Greek yogurt: 59 calories

One small bar of dark chocolate (32g): roughly 180 calories

50g serving of houmous: roughly 160 calories

10 strawberries: 30 calories (one strawberry is 1 calorie)

30g serving of porridge oats: 114 calories

50g portion of brown rice: 166 calories

Additions aren't restricted to the above (just ideas!). For other foods, meals and snacks, use the NHS Calorie Checker  to determine whether you're hitting your 800 calorie fast day limit.

Normal days

Choose one option from each meal, for each of the five full eating days

Breakfast:

1. Grilled tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, and a large handful of wilted spinach on toasted rye bread. One mug of green tea.

2. Smoked salmon slices with 2 tablespoons cottage cheese and 2 slices of pumpernickel. Mug of ginger and lemon tea.

3. Nutty muesli soaked in water and grated apple overnight, with added crème fraiche and fresh raspberries. Mug of white tea.

4. Spinach and ricotta omelette (2 eggs) with sliced tomatoes. Mug of green tea.

5. Grilled Portobello mushroom filled with garlic and chives, parsley and sage. Optional poached egg on top. Mug of Rooibosch tea.

Lunch:

1. Miso noodle soup with tofu, mixed vegetables and buckwheat noodles.

2. Salmon tuna sushi and sashimi box with seaweed salad, and pot of edamame beans.  One satsuma.

3. Superfood salad with added roasted chicken, vinaigrette dressing. Apple.

4. Butternut squash and sweet potato soup with small tin of butterbeans (for added protein).  Wholemeal pitta bread.

5. Asian beef stir-fry, with mixed green vegetables and brown rice.

Dinner:

Optional starter if eating out - choose from vegetable-based dishes to keep it lean and clean: Asparagus with olive oil dressing; globe artichoke; Greek salad; mozzarella, avocado and tomato salad, or minestrone soup.

Main courses:

1. Steamed sea bass with mixed vegetables and green salad.

2. Fish bouillabaisse (French style mixed fish and shellfish soup).

3. Grilled fillet or entrecote steak with small portion of fries.

4. Vegetable risotto with grated pecorino, and green vegetables.

5. Baked aubergine moussaka with large green salad.

Optional: glass of wine – why not? Spoil yourself!

Low calorie days

Choose from one of the options for either breakfast and lunch, or breakfast and dinner

Breakfast:

1. 2 egg fresh herb omelette with handful of watercress.

2. 2 tablespoons cottage cheese with 3 chopped apricots and 1 apple.

Lunch or dinner:

1. 1 grilled kipper, with lemon juice and rocket salad on side.

2. 1 small roasted chicken breast with chopped tomato and garlic garnish.

3. Roasted yellow, orange and red bell peppers with small amount of olive oil, with crumbled feta (1 tablespoon).

4. Cumin-simmered puy lentils (2 tablespoons, cooked), with ginger-steamed leeks, courgette and peas.

Drinks:

Make up pots of your favourite herbal teas, and chill overnight for refreshing water alternatives.

Mix one shot of green Matcha tea with sparkling water for a power shot (dissolve the green Matcha tea in warm water before topping with sparkling water).

You choose – allow yourself a maximum of two evenings only per week when you can have one or two glasses of wine.  Choose these evenings when you have something to celebrate, or you are eating with friends rather than making this the norm upon arriving home.

Congratulations! You have completed the full six week 5:2 programme. Make a note of how you feel – what has improved in your performance, clarity of thought, attention in the workplace, improved quality of sleep and so on? We’d love to hear how it went.

Find more 5:2 meal ideas, recipes and tips here


You may also like

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Fitness

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

Nutrition

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

Health

Green goddess salad: This is what a nutritionist has to say about Tiktok’s favourite lunch

Wellbeing

Having a tidy kitchen really does help curb snacking - and this is why

Fitness

Are you overtraining?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More