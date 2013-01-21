The 5:2 diet plan: week three

Increase: Choice of vegetables. Choose at least two that you haven’t eaten before now. Root vegetables are allowed, and will provide you with energy to keep you warm. Avoid: The temptation to have a carb-fest because it’s cold! Stocking up on pasta and bread will simply have you craving more of the same, as your blood sugar levels become interrupted. Eat plenty of soup, casseroles and hot dishes to keep your furnace stoked instead.

It's week three of our 5:2 diet plan with Vicki Edgson (check out week one and week two if you haven't already) and the great food choices just keep on coming. Read on for what you can add to your menu this week and tips on what to increase and cut back on for best results.

5:2 guidelines update

As previously flagged in weeks one and two of the 5:2 plan, the guidelines have slightly tweaked since the diet first rose to prominence on BBC’s Horizon programme, Eat, Fast, Live Longer with Dr Michael Mosley .

Originally, it consisted of two ‘fasting’ days where calorie intake was cut to around 500 calories each. However since then, Dr Mosley revised the plan into the 5:2 Blood Sugar Diet, which is based on the principles of the Mediterranean diet . You can stick to the same 5:2 routine, but allow for 800 calories on fast days rather than the former 500 suggested for women and 600 for men to make it easier to stick to on busy days.

If the original 5:2 concept works for you though (i.e. sticking to 500 calories), by all means follow Vicki’s 500 calorie fast day meal ideas as outlined below. It may allow you to reach your weight loss goals a little faster. However, if you need a little more fuel, raising it to 800 can help. Here are some guidelines as to the calorie counts of some healthy meal additions (including the foods that Vicki has recommended to increase in week 3 above) to take you up to the 800 mark.

A 30g carrot: 10 calories

100g of turnips: 23 calories

100g of parsnips: 64 calories

100g serving of puy lentils: roughly 141 calories

50g serving of chickpeas: 160 calories

50g serving of butter beans: 145 calories

A banana: 52 calories

Poached egg: 53 calories

20 almonds: 140 calories (one almond is 7 calories)

Skinless chicken breast: 148 calories

100g serving of tofu: roughly 68 calories

Medium avocado: 143 kcal

One tablespoon full fat Greek yogurt: 59 calories

One small bar of dark chocolate (32g): roughly 180 calories

50g serving of houmous: roughly 160 calories

10 strawberries: 30 calories (one strawberry is 1 calorie)

30g serving of porridge oats: 114 calories

50g portion of brown rice: 166 calories

Additions aren't restricted to the above (just ideas!). For other foods, meals and snacks, use the NHS Calorie Checker to determine whether you're hitting your 800 calorie fast day limit.

Normal days

Choose one option from each meal, for each of the five full eating days

Breakfast:

1. Porridge with cinnamon and nutmeg, and 3 drops of vanilla essence to sweeten naturally. Optional grated apple over the top. Large mug of green or white tea.



2. Two-egg omelette with crumbled feta, and a piece of toasted rye bread. Mug of green or white tea.



3. 2 large slices of smoked salmon chopped into scrambled eggs, with chopped chives, a slice of Spelt toast. Mug of chai tea.



4. Large bowl of warmed Bircher Muesli (make enough for two days as it gets better with soaking!). 1 cup of oats, with 2 teaspoons mixed nuts and seeds, soaked overnight in half apple juice (half water, half grated apple). Add fresh berries of your choice. Mug of green or white tea.



5. 2 buckwheat pancakes (or Dove’s Farm gluten-free flour mix) with organic plain bio yoghurt, mixed berries and toasted blanched almonds (You could make a dozen buckwheat pancakes and store in the freezer for other breakfasts, or savoury suppers). Mug of chai tea.