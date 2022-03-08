The 800 calorie diet just got a whole lot easier

We’ve lost count of the number of diet plans that haven’t fitted into our busy lives; many diets require you to meticulously meal prep which just doesn’t work if you don’t get home until late. Who has time to prepare seven portions of sweet potato and broccoli of an evening? Not us, that’s for sure. This is where Exante 800 comes in...

The Exante 800 involves eating 800 calories a day for fast and effective weight loss or if you’re looking for a more flexible plan that you can try their 5:2 diet. It's a GP-approved meal replacement plan which offers convenient options for people with fast-paced lives to do restricted-calorie eating. Exante is currently promoted in 5,000 GP surgeries and the brand even hopes to be available on prescription in the coming years.

It’s recommended that 800 calorie diet plans are followed for up to 12 weeks depending on your BMI and weight-loss goals, but should you need medical advice, you should consult a doctor or another appropriate medical professional first.

Exante’s best selling products are their two-week and four-week boxes which are complete with everything you need to start your journey today. The Exante website is full of success stories ; people report weight loss of up to 11 stone following the 800 calorie plan.

As well as the Exante 800 there's also the Exante 1200 diet and the Exante 5:2 , an intermittent fasting plan.