Book review: The Fast Beach Diet

30 May 2014
get-the-gloss-fast-beach-diet-book-review-1

The new book from Mimi Spencer that's set to save your skin this summer

Mimi Spencer, co-author of the Fast Diet book , is a firm favourite at GTG HQ and our go-to source for all things 5:2 diet -related. So, when we heard about the release of her new book, The Fast Beach Diet , we practically sprinted to the bookstore and stuck our noses to the pages.

Based on the original bestselling Fast Diet, the Fast Beach Diet offers an enhanced, more full-on approach that’s designed to take you off cruise control and give your 5:2 lifestyle a sensational summertime boost. Created for anyone with a more pressing weight-loss deadline such as a holiday or wedding or even for those who didn’t quite get the sparkly results they hoped for on the classic 5:2, the Fast Beach promises more radical results.

Unlike the original 5:2 which is designed to be a sustainable lifestyle change, this diet is about kicking things up a gear and getting bigger results, faster. Like a boot camp for the body, it’s a condensed, modified 5:2 programme of greater intensity with the aim of greater weight-loss in a six week period. Sounds intense we know, but the extra push is only meant to be short term as after the six weeks users are advised to return to the classic Fast Diet rules.

So what are the two main factors used to up the ante on the new 5:2? More fast days and exercise. That’s right, in the Fast Beach it’s all about 4:3 and High Intensity Interval Training  (HIIT). By tightening up on fasting days and introducing HIIT, Mimi states dieters are much more likely to lose more weight quickly as well as improve on their overall fitness, strength and health.

Jampacked with tips, tricks, encouragement and delicious recipes, this book is the 5:2 with an attitude haulover, and just the kick up the backside we needed to get our bikini bodies in gear. Our six weeks starts now.


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More