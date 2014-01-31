The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Ratatouille With Rye Bread Toast

Katie Robertson31 January 2014
get-the-gloss-recipe-ratatouille-1

5:2 diet supporter and author Mimi Spencer shares another of her low calorie recipes that's guaranteed to please

In her revolutionary Fast Diet Recipe Book (RRP £14.99, Amazon ) health hero Mimi Spencer asserts how interchanging two days of fasting on around 600 calories with five days of healthy eating will not only help people to shift unwanted weight in the short run, but also rehabilitate the way they look at food, helping to keep 5:2 adopters healthier and happier in the long run.

Both delicious and nourishing, here is another one of Mimi’s culinary masterpieces that’s not only a simple supper to rustle up quickly but is a dish that will provide three of your five a day - definitely a winner.

Calorie Count: 118 or 173 with Rye Toast

Serves four

Most of us know how to make ratatouille, chiefly because it’s one of those cheerful dishes that can cope with anything you sling at it. I’ve slung plenty at this version in order to max out the veg content. Don’t dismiss the tiny amount of sugar here - it helps to bring out the flavour in any cooked tomato dish. Make this in double quantity and have it handy in the freezer for a Fast Day fix.

Ingredients

2 onions, sliced

11/2 tsps olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 green peppers, sliced into strips

2 small aubergines, sliced

2 courgettes, cut into chunks

2 400g tins chopped tomatoes

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp cater sugar

salt and pepper to taste

100ml water

handful of fresh basil

4 slices of rye bread for toasting

Method

Fry onion in oil until softened and translucent.

Add garlic and celery, and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add peppers and cook for 3 minutes. Then add aubergines, courgette, tomatoes, oregano, chilli flakes, sugar, salt and pepper, plus water, and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, adding more water if necessary to achieve correct consistency. Serve at room temperature, topped with basil leaves and thin slices of crisply toasted rye bread.


