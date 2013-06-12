The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Salmon fillet dishes

The Fast Diet or 5:2 diet as it's well known is quickly becoming a lifestyle choice for many. Involving just two days a week of 'fasting' (eating 600 calories or less), the health benefits and results for those trying to lose weight are putting other diet ideas to shame.

Mimi Spencer is a Fast Diet follower and wrote the book alongside Dr Michael Moseley. Here, in an extract from her new book The Fast Diet Recipe Book (RRP £14.99, Amazon ), she shares her three recipes for a nutritious, low calorie salmon dish.

Broken salmon fillet, with cucumber and dill

Calorie count: 257

1 salmon fillet (100g)

salt and pepper

50g round lettuce, leaves washed and dried

50g cos leaves, washed and dried

50g baby spinach

¼ cucumber, quartered, seeds removed and sliced

For the dressing:

2 tbsps low-fat yoghurt

juice of half a lime

Handful of fresh dill

Season the salmon and steam until opaque. Set aside to cool. Mix the dressing ingredients.

Put leaves and cucumber on a plate and break the warm salmon into pieces on top. Dress and garnish with more dill and lime wedges.

O’Kelly fish

Calorie count: 318

Serves four

400g trimmed green beans, blanched and refreshed

200g broccoli florets, blanched and refreshed

200g asparagus spears, blanched and refreshed

juice of 2 lemons, plus husks

2 tbsps olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

30g black Greek olives

4 vines of cherry tomatoes, vine included

4 salmon fillets (100g each)

Preheat oven to 200ËšC/400ËšF. Place blanched veggies and seasonings in a large roasting pan, squeezing the juice of 1 lemon over them. Drizzle with olive oil. Scatter in the olives and

place vine tomatoes on top. Lay the fillets, skin side down, as a top layer, and squeeze over the second lemon, throwing in the husks. Oven roast for 20 minutes. The tomatoes and lemon will have made a wonderful juice to spoon over the fish.

Poached, with greens and a tomato-anchovy dressing

Calorie count: 321

½ fennel bulb, thinly sliced

salt and pepper

1 bay leaf

1 salmon fillet (100g)

100g green beans, steamed but still al dente

100g sugar snap peas, also lightly steamed

For the dressing and garnish:

1 ripe tomato, finely chopped

1 anchovy fillet, finely chopped

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsps olive oil

handful of torn basil leaves

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the fennel, salt and pepper and bay leaf and boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the salmon, cover and set aside for 15 minutes. Remove the fish and break into bite-sized chunks. Serve on the steamed beans and sugar snaps, along with a little fennel from the pan. Drizzle with dressing and top with torn basil leaves.