The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Salmon fillet dishes

Judy Johnson 12 June 2013
get-the-gloss-5-1

In her Fast Diet Recipe Book, Mimi Spencer shows you how to make three delicious dishes with salmon fillets. Here's the recipe so you can put it to the taste test

The Fast Diet or 5:2 diet  as it's well known is quickly becoming a lifestyle choice for many. Involving just two days a week of 'fasting' (eating 600 calories or less), the health benefits and results for those trying to lose weight are putting other diet ideas to shame.

Mimi Spencer  is a Fast Diet follower and wrote the book alongside Dr Michael Moseley. Here, in an extract from her new book The Fast Diet Recipe Book  (RRP £14.99, Amazon ), she shares her three recipes for a nutritious, low calorie salmon dish.

Broken salmon fillet, with cucumber and dill

Calorie count: 257

1 salmon fillet (100g)

salt and pepper

50g round lettuce, leaves washed and dried

50g cos leaves, washed and dried

50g baby spinach

¼ cucumber, quartered, seeds removed and sliced

For the dressing:

2 tbsps low-fat yoghurt
juice of half a lime

Handful of fresh dill

Season the salmon and steam until opaque. Set aside to cool. Mix the dressing ingredients.

Put leaves and cucumber on a plate and break the warm salmon into pieces on top. Dress and garnish with more dill and lime wedges.

O’Kelly fish

Calorie count: 318

Serves four

400g trimmed green beans, blanched and refreshed

200g broccoli florets, blanched and refreshed

200g asparagus spears, blanched and refreshed

juice of 2 lemons, plus husks

2 tbsps olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

30g black Greek olives

4 vines of cherry tomatoes, vine included

4 salmon fillets (100g each)

Preheat oven to 200ËšC/400ËšF. Place blanched veggies and seasonings in a large roasting pan, squeezing the juice of 1 lemon over them. Drizzle with olive oil. Scatter in the olives and

place vine tomatoes on top. Lay the fillets, skin side down, as a top layer, and squeeze over the second lemon, throwing in the husks. Oven roast for 20 minutes. The tomatoes and lemon will have made a wonderful juice to spoon over the fish.

Poached, with greens and a tomato-anchovy dressing

Calorie count: 321

½ fennel bulb, thinly sliced

salt and pepper

1 bay leaf

1 salmon fillet (100g)

100g green beans, steamed but still al dente

100g sugar snap peas, also lightly steamed

For the dressing and garnish:

1 ripe tomato, finely chopped

1 anchovy fillet, finely chopped

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsps olive oil

handful of torn basil leaves

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the fennel, salt and pepper and bay leaf and boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the salmon, cover and set aside for 15 minutes. Remove the fish and break into bite-sized chunks. Serve on the steamed beans and sugar snaps, along with a little fennel from the pan. Drizzle with dressing and top with torn basil leaves.


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More