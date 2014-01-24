The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Soft Boiled Egg with Asparagus Spears

With most of the world flocking to try Mimi Spencer’s 5:2 diet here at GTG we felt it was our duty to impart some of her truly mouthwatering dishes that cut back on those pesky calories but still deliver all your much needed nutrients.

Mimi’splan is based around five days of healthy eating followed by two fast days of around 600 calories. However, if the prospect of a couple of days of food restriction sends chills down your spine, don’t worry as there’s a whole host of great recipes to keep you satisfied and energised throughout the day in her book, The Fast Diet Recipe Book (RRP £14.99, Amazon ) , such as this scrummy egg and asparagus - tuck in!

Calorie Count: 90

Serves 1

There’s a reason why eggs are such a great start to a Fast Day. They are an incomparable source of good things: healthy fats, protein (all nine essential amino acids), B vits, all manner of minerals. Do, however, buy the best you can - free-range chickens have been shown to produce eggs of higher nutritional quality. Eat them fresh as a daisy, and settle down with asparagus spears in lieu of soldiers on a spring morning.

Ingredients

1 medium egg

5 asparagus spears

salt and pepper

Method

Take a medium egg, place in a pan of cold water. Bring to the boil and allow to simmer for 3-4 minutes. Take 5 asparagus spears, trim the ends and either add to the boiling water with the egg, or steam for 3-4 minutes.