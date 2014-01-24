The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Soft Boiled Egg with Asparagus Spears

24 January 2014
get-the-gloss-5-2-recipe-egg-and-asparagus

Tempted by mid-morning snacks on your fast days? 5:2 diet convert Mimi Spencer shares her delicious and nutritious breakfast recipe to keep you going

With most of the world flocking to try Mimi Spencer’s 5:2 diet  here at GTG we felt it was our duty to impart some of her truly mouthwatering dishes that cut back on those pesky calories but still deliver all your much needed nutrients.

Mimi’splan is based around five days of healthy eating followed by two fast days of around 600 calories. However, if the prospect of a couple of days of food restriction sends chills down your spine, don’t worry as there’s a whole host of great recipes to keep you satisfied and energised throughout the day in her book, The Fast Diet Recipe Book  (RRP £14.99, Amazon )  , such as this scrummy egg and asparagus - tuck in!

Calorie Count: 90

Serves 1

There’s a reason why eggs are such a great start to a Fast Day. They are an incomparable source of good things: healthy fats, protein (all nine essential amino acids), B vits, all manner of minerals. Do, however, buy the best you can - free-range chickens have been shown to produce eggs of higher nutritional quality. Eat them fresh as a daisy, and settle down with asparagus spears in lieu of soldiers on a spring morning.

Ingredients

1 medium egg

5 asparagus spears

salt and pepper

Method

Take a medium egg, place in a pan of cold water. Bring to the boil and allow to simmer for 3-4 minutes. Take 5 asparagus spears, trim the ends and either add to the boiling water with the egg, or steam for 3-4 minutes.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More