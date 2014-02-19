The Fast Diet Recipe Book: The High-Energy Breakfast

Spice up your 5:2 diet plan with a high energy breakfast a la Cameron Diaz. Mimi Spencer shares the delicious recipe

Mimi Spencer’s 5:2 diet plan  is a household favourite here in the GTG office. With a general healthy eating plan interlaced with two days of fasting on 500-600 calories you’re bound to shift your unwanted weight in no time.

However, if you’re looking to shake up the routine a little or are just really missing your morning fry-ups then this highly nutritious big breakfast is definitely one for you - and hey, If it’s good enough for Cameron then it’s got to be good enough for the rest of us...

Calorie Count: 246

Serves 2

Cameron Diaz apparently eats her supper at breakfast time, which, she says, keeps her going all day: ‘I started doing it when I’d go surfing because I could go out for four hours and not get hungry.’ So, if you’re a big breakfast person, try an upside-down day - if you can face frying garlic in the morning.

Ingredients

1½ tsps of olive oil

2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2cm cubes

salt and pepper

100g broccoli, thinly sliced

100g cooked brown rice (cook the rice in stock for better flavour)

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

1 whole egg plus 1 egg white, scrambled

2 tbsps fresh lemon juice

handful of fresh parsley, chopped

Method

Heat a large frying pan and add olive oil. Add the chicken and season. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add broccoli and continue cooking for a further 5 minutes or until chicken begins to brown.

Add cooked rice, garlic and lemon zest; cook for a further 3 minutes.

Scramble the eggs in a separate pan, and add to the mixture. Heat for a further 2 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

Remove from heat and add lemon juice and plenty of parsley.


