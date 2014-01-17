The Fast Diet Recipe Book: Turkey Burgers with Tomato Salsa

Based on the notion of intermittent fasting, Mimi Spencer’s revolutionary 5:2 Fast Diet Recipe Book (RRP £14.99, Amazon) advocates a plan of healthy eating for five days followed by two days of restricted calorie intake (around 600). This dieting technique has taken the world by storm with its success in leading many people to shift unwanted weight and change their long-term eating habits for the better.

Here at GTG we think this turkey burger recipe is a prime example of a flavourful favourite that will hit all the right spots and barely dent your calorie consumption. Bingo.

Calorie Count: 174, or 333 with corn-on-the-cob and salsa

Serves 1

Swapping beef for turkey will slash the calories in a burger (and, incidentally, the cost) - but you do need a little egg to bind it all together in a steady embrace, otherwise the meat is liable to dry out and collapse before your very eyes.

Ingredients

Burgers

125g turkey mince

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 small egg, beaten - use about 1 tbsp ½ red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

salt and pepper

Salsa

300g ripe tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsps lime juice

pinch of caster sugar

pinch of chilli flakes

basil leaves, torn

salt and pepper

Method

Combine all the burger ingredients and leave to marinate for half an hour in the fridge. Shape into 2 patties and grill for 5-7 minutes on each side, until cooked through.

Serve with lemon-dressed herby salad leaves, classic tomato salsa and corn-on-the-cob dusted with paprika.